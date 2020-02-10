$!Green Day lanza su nuevo álbum y presenta un video con Dustin de Stranger Things

Este jueves se lanzó Meet Me On The Roof, el primer corte del Father of All..., el nuevo disco de Green Day. Y la canción se estrenó con un videoclip protagonizado por Gaten Matarazzo, conocido mundialmente por su personaje de Dustin en Stranger Things, el éxito de Netflix.

Gaten es alumno de una escuela que pareciera estar ambientada a inicios de los ochenta y quiere conquistar a una compañera a la que no pierde de vista. Para eso planifica un concierto de Green Day en la azotea de la escuela en la que intentará hacer un truco con una motocicleta, al igual que Willie Jackson, el personaje que interpreta Billie Joe Armstrong, cantante de Green Day.