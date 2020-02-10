$!Green Day lanza su nuevo álbum y presenta un video con Dustin de Stranger Things

Este jueves se lanzó Meet Me On The Roof, el primer corte del Father of All..., el nuevo disco de Green Day. Y la canción se estrenó con un videoclip protagonizado por Gaten Matarazzo, conocido mundialmente por su personaje de Dustin en Stranger Things, el éxito de Netflix.
Gaten es alumno de una escuela que pareciera estar ambientada a inicios de los ochenta y quiere conquistar a una compañera a la que no pierde de vista. Para eso planifica un concierto de Green Day en la azotea de la escuela en la que intentará hacer un truco con una motocicleta, al igual que Willie Jackson, el personaje que interpreta Billie Joe Armstrong, cantante de Green Day.
Cuando su motocicleta falla y parece que no va a poder impresionar a la chica, es Jackson el que se acerca y le ofrece las llaves de su Harley Davidson. Finalmente puede hacer el truco y salta sobre la banda tocando en vivo, sorprendiendo a la chica y logrando conquistarla. En apenas 2 días, Meet Me On The Roof ya tiene más de 427 mil reproducciones en YouTube.
Father of All Motherfuckers
Este es el decimotercer disco de Green Day y coincide con el 30 aniversario de la banda que, además de Armstrong, tiene a Tre' Cool y Mike Dirnt. "Este disco es nuevo, es el alma, es glamour y manía. ¡Punks, monstruos y castigadores! Es el sucio desorden. Es hedor. La letra es fiesta y habla de un estilo de vida de no hacer una mierda. No hay política, solo sobrevivir en el caos. Esa es la verdadera mierda. Mike, Tre y yo en Green Day cortamos con esa mierda. Así hemos sido siempre nosotros. Todo lo demás es falso ¡Fraudes! Canciones peligrosas para niños peligrosos! ¿Nuestro lema? Nadie dice que te jodan como un unicornio", escribió la banda en un posteo en Instagram para anunciar el álbum.
¿Y a ti que te ha parecido el nuevo disco de Green Day?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All... from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt