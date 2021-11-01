$!¡Kevin Feige dice que Eternals cambiará al UCM!

Marvel está atravesando un gran momento y sus fanáticos esperan la llegada de Eternals, que se estrenará el 5 de noviembre. Pero ahora el propio Kevin Feige subió las expectativas y aseguró que esta película cambiará el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.
“El impacto que ‘Eternals’ tendrá en el MCU será nada menos que redefinir el universo cinematográfico”, aseguró Feige en una entrevista promocional reciente.
Eternals está dirigida por Chloé Zhao y tendrá uno de los mejores elencos de la franquicia, con Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani y Kit Harrington, entre otros.
