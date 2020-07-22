$!Mira fotos de estas estrellas posando con ellos mismos, pero más jóvenes

Un artista visual publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una gran cantidad de fotografías de estrellas del cine, el deporte y la música posando con ellos mismos, pero mucho más jóvenes. Gracias al gran uso del photoshop, el artista Ard Gelinck compartió unas imágenes increíbles de un sinfín de artistas que van desde Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Madonna y muchos más ¡Mira las imágenes!
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
⚽️ Happy birthday to Lionel Messi. C H 3 3 R S ! ⚽️ ⚽️ #happybirthday #lionelmessi #messi #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #flashback #timetravel #timehop #footballplayer #barcelona #fcbarcelona #art #edit #photoshop #photoedit #fun #creative #instaart #sport #instasport #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #instaphoto @leomessi @fcbarcelona @fcbarcelonab @messi_messi10 @teammessi
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy 78th birthday to Sir Paul McCartney. • • #happybirthday #paulmccartney #tbt #throwbackthursday #tb #beatle #thebeatles #party #thenandnow #toenennu #art #edit #photoshop #creative #regram #instaart #photoedit #fanart #fun #entertainment #music #singer #band @thebeatles @paulmccartney
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Miley & Miley Cyrus Then & Now . . #mileycryus #thenandnow #toenennu #mix #mashup #tb #throwback #flashback #timehop #timetravel #time #tripdownmemorylane #art #fanedit #edit #fanart #creative #miley #instagood #photoedit #photoshop #fun #picoftheday #mileycyrus #hannahmontana @mileycyrus
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We live in a beautiful world.... Chris & Chris Martin backstage reminisce about Coldplay’s classic debut album "Parachutes" that was released on July 10 in the year 2000. Happy 20th anniversary “Parachutes”. #parachutes20 #coldplay #chrismartin #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #throwback #tbt #throwbackthursday #flashback #reminiscing #memories #album #classicalbum #art #fun #fanart #edit #photoshop #photoedit #instagood #band #pop #popular #picoftheday #british #popband #london #music #hits @coldplay
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Rolling into the weekend with Rocky, John & Sylvester. S W I P E . . #flashbackfriday with aSylvester Stallone, John Rambo & Rocky Balboa. #sylvesterstallone #stallone #rocky #balboa #rockybalboa #rambo #johnrambo #mix #mashup #edit #art #fanart #thenandnow #toenennu #hollywood #film #action #hero #actor #instafilm #photoshop #photooftheday #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #slystallone @sylvesterstalloneofflcial @officialslystallone @slystalloneshop