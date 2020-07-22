Artes visuales

Mira fotos de estas estrellas posando con ellos mismos, pero más jóvenes

  • Desde Madonna a Miley Cyrus, mira estas fantásticas fotos
Estilos - Santo Domingo
$!Mira fotos de estas estrellas posando con ellos mismos, pero más jóvenes
Versión joven y adulta de Jonny Depp. (@ardgelinck)

Un artista visual publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una gran cantidad de fotografías de estrellas del cine, el deporte y la música posando con ellos mismos, pero mucho más jóvenes. Gracias al gran uso del photoshop, el artista Ard Gelinck compartió unas imágenes increíbles de un sinfín de artistas que van desde Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Madonna y muchos más ¡Mira las imágenes!

20200722 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas