$!¡No van más! El listado de las principales series que se despidieron en 2020

Año a año, los canales y plataformas de streaming renuevan sus catálogos de series. Así las cosas, algunas series continúan, otras se cancelan, otras tantas se interrumpen y algunas se ponen en pausa.

Aquí listamos las principales series de las principales plataformas que no continuarán en 2021, luego de haber sido canceladas ¡Mira!

'The 100' (The CW) 7 temporadas

'Altered Carbon' (Netflix) 2 temporadas

'Arrow' (The CW) 8 temporadas

'Away' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'The Big Show' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'Castle Rock' (Hulu) 2 temporadas

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (Netflix) 4 temporadas

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'F Is for Family' (Netflix) 5 temporadas

'God Friended Me' (CBS) 2 temporadas

'GLOW' (Netflix) 3 temporadas

'Helstrom' (Hulu) 1 temporada

'High Fidelity' (Hulu) 1 temporada

'Hoops' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'I Am Not Okay With This' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'Kate Keene' (CW) 1 temporada

'The Magicians' (Syfy) 5 temporadas

'Man With a Plan' (CBS) 5 temporadas

'Agents of SHIELD' (ABC) 7 temporadas

'Messiah' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'NOS4A2' (AMC) 2 temporadas

'October Faction' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'The Outsider' (HBO) 1 temporada

'Run' (HBO) 1 temporada

'Schitt's Creek' (Pop TV) 6 temporadas

'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (Netflix) 5 temporadas

'The Society' (Netflix) 1 temporada

'Supernatural' (CW) 15 temporadas

'Utopia' (Amazon) 1 temporada

'V Wars' (Netflix) 1 temporada

Series que anunciaron su final en 2020

'Atypical' (Netflix) 4 temporadas

'Better Call Saul' (AMC) 6 temporadas

'Black Lightning' (CW) 4 temporadas

'The Crown' (Netflix) 5 temporadas

'La Casa de Papel' (Netflix) 5 temporadas

'Feel Good' (Netflix) 2 temporadas

'His Dark Materials' (HBO) 3 temporadas

'Supergirl' (CW) 6 temporadas

'Superstore' (NBC) 6 temporadas

'The Expanse' (Amazon) 6 temporadas

'The Walking Dead' (AMC) 11 temporadas

'Vikings' (Amazon) 6 temporadas