$!¡No van más! El listado de las principales series que se despidieron en 2020

Año a año, los canales y plataformas de streaming renuevan sus catálogos de series. Así las cosas, algunas series continúan, otras se cancelan, otras tantas se interrumpen y algunas se ponen en pausa.
Aquí listamos las principales series de las principales plataformas que no continuarán en 2021, luego de haber sido canceladas ¡Mira!
'The 100' (The CW) 7 temporadas
'Altered Carbon' (Netflix) 2 temporadas
'Arrow' (The CW) 8 temporadas
'Away' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'The Big Show' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'Castle Rock' (Hulu) 2 temporadas
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (Netflix) 4 temporadas
'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'F Is for Family' (Netflix) 5 temporadas
'God Friended Me' (CBS) 2 temporadas
'GLOW' (Netflix) 3 temporadas
'Helstrom' (Hulu) 1 temporada
'High Fidelity' (Hulu) 1 temporada
'Hoops' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'I Am Not Okay With This' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'Kate Keene' (CW) 1 temporada
'The Magicians' (Syfy) 5 temporadas
'Man With a Plan' (CBS) 5 temporadas
'Agents of SHIELD' (ABC) 7 temporadas
'Messiah' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'NOS4A2' (AMC) 2 temporadas
'October Faction' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'The Outsider' (HBO) 1 temporada
'Run' (HBO) 1 temporada
'Schitt's Creek' (Pop TV) 6 temporadas
'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' (Netflix) 5 temporadas
'The Society' (Netflix) 1 temporada
'Supernatural' (CW) 15 temporadas
'Utopia' (Amazon) 1 temporada
'V Wars' (Netflix) 1 temporada
Series que anunciaron su final en 2020
'Atypical' (Netflix) 4 temporadas
'Better Call Saul' (AMC) 6 temporadas
'Black Lightning' (CW) 4 temporadas
'The Crown' (Netflix) 5 temporadas
'La Casa de Papel' (Netflix) 5 temporadas
'Feel Good' (Netflix) 2 temporadas
'His Dark Materials' (HBO) 3 temporadas
'Supergirl' (CW) 6 temporadas
'Superstore' (NBC) 6 temporadas
'The Expanse' (Amazon) 6 temporadas
'The Walking Dead' (AMC) 11 temporadas
'Vikings' (Amazon) 6 temporadas