Subastan una fortuna por un famoso GIF

  • Se trata de una animación creada en 2011 y pagaron una fortuna por ella
Estilos - Santo Domingo
$!Subastan una fortuna por un famoso GIF
Nyan Cat es un famoso GIF creado por Christopher Torres en 2011 que causó furor en internet. (Shutterstock)

¿Conoces Nyan Cat? Es un famoso GIF creado por Christopher Torres en 2011 y que causó furor en internet. Al cumplirse el décimo aniversario de su lanzamiento, Torres decidió crear una nueva versión y subastarla en la plataforma Foundation.

La subasta inicial fue de medio millón de dólares, pero fue adquirida finalmente en 300 étheres, una moneda digital equivalente a 591,351 dólares. Todavía no se sabe la identidad del comprador.

"Acabo de abrir las puertas al futuro de la economía de los memes en el universo cripto, no es gran cosa. Pero en serio, gracias por creer en Nyan Cat todos estos años", publicó Torres en su cuenta de Twitter.

Y tú, ¿pagarías algo por una imagen digital?

20210404 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

Subastas
Tecnología
Santo Domingo

+ Leídas