$!Subastan una fortuna por un famoso GIF

¿Conoces Nyan Cat? Es un famoso GIF creado por Christopher Torres en 2011 y que causó furor en internet. Al cumplirse el décimo aniversario de su lanzamiento, Torres decidió crear una nueva versión y subastarla en la plataforma Foundation.
Just opened up the flood gates to the future of meme economy in the Crypto universe, no big deal~— ☆Chris☆ (@PRguitarman) February 19, 2021
But seriously, thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years. I hope this inspires future artists to get into #NFT universe so they can get proper recognition for their work! pic.twitter.com/JX7UU9VSPb
La subasta inicial fue de medio millón de dólares, pero fue adquirida finalmente en 300 étheres, una moneda digital equivalente a 591,351 dólares. Todavía no se sabe la identidad del comprador.
Going once, going twice, sold! 🌈— Foundation (@withFND) February 19, 2021
Thank you to @PRguitarman for bringing us along for the historic ride. 🌐 @NyanCat forever. 💖
Rewatch the auction live stream → https://t.co/XJQI2O0Ula pic.twitter.com/ywpgglnGiw
"Acabo de abrir las puertas al futuro de la economía de los memes en el universo cripto, no es gran cosa. Pero en serio, gracias por creer en Nyan Cat todos estos años", publicó Torres en su cuenta de Twitter.
Y tú, ¿pagarías algo por una imagen digital?