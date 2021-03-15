$!¡Ya tenemos las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021!

Los Óscar 2021 llegarán el 25 de abril, pero aún no sabemos en dónde se realizarán. Lo que sí tenemos son todas las nominaciones para los premios de La Academia.
Oscar 2021: modificaciones por la pandemia
Este año, La Academia permitirá que las producciones estrenadas en streaming puedan competir. Además, habrá una ceremonia presencial con transmisiones en directo desde distintos escenarios.
La lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2021:
Mejor Película
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Mejor Banda de Sonido original
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Mejor Corto Animado
Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Mejor Corto live-action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Mejor Sonido
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Mejor Guion Original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Mejor Actriz
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Mejor Película Animada
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor Fotografía
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Mejor Documental
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Mejor Corto Documental
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Mejor Edición
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película Internacional
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Mejor Canción Original
“Fight for You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)
“Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
“Húsavík” (Eurovision Song Contest)
“Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)
“Speak Now” (One Night in Miami)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet