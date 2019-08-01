$!La duquesa de Sussex lanzará una línea de ropa de trabajo

La duquesa de Sussex lanzará una línea de ropa para apoyar a una organización benéfica que ayuda a las mujeres desempleadas a encontrar trabajo. Markle dijo que la colección de ropa de trabajo proporcionaría continuidad a la organización benéfica Smart Works. “Los estantes de ropa y la variedad de zapatos y bolsos Smart Work ahora vienen en distintos tamaños y colores”, anunció. Se ha asociado con la diseñadora y amiga Misha Nonoo (la persona acreditada por organizar la cita a ciegas que presentó a Meghan y su futuro esposo, el Príncipe Harry) y los minoristas británicos Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners y Jigsaw para crear la colección.
“Muchas de las marcas acordaron usar el modelo uno por uno: por cada artículo comprado por un cliente, uno es donado a la organización benéfica”, escribió la duquesa en la edición de septiembre de British Vogue, que editó como invitada. “Esto no solo nos permite ser parte de la historia del otro, sino que nos recuerda que estamos juntos”.
Smart Works ofrece ropa de capacitación y entrevistas para mujeres desempleadas. La organización benéfica dice que ha ayudado a más de 11,000 personas. Markle ha visitado la organización en privado desde que se hizo su patrocinadora en enero. En ese sentido, afirmó que Smart Works es visto erróneamente como un programa de “cambio de imagen” que transforma a una mujer en una nueva persona con ropa donada. Meghan lo describió en la revista como una red de mujeres que busca empoderar a otras mujeres.
“Esto no es un cuento de hadas”, escribió. “Si lo que buscas es una referencia cultural, olvídate de Cenicienta, esta es una historia de la Mujer Maravilla, lista para conquistar el mundo con su capa metafórica y literal”.
