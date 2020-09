$!Nike lanza línea de ropa deportiva dedicada a la maternidad

View this post on Instagram

Nike just dropped its first ever maternity wear for all mums called "Nike M" The brand tested over 70 materials and later narrowed this down to 9. The range features a pair of tights, a tank top, a bra and a versatile fleece. The leggings, made with stretchy fabric and a wide waistband, is designed to grow comfortably around the wearer's belly, adapting to its shape over time. Meanwhile, the bra features an elastic rib band slider The innovation we love to see ✔️