Tendencias

Trend Alert: Hair Clips

  • Atentas a esta nueva tendencia. Ahora tu cabellera también se viste con llamativos adornos hechos clips
Kat Arias - 14 / 02 / 2019, 05:37 PM
$!Trend Alert: Hair Clips

Atentas a esta nueva tendencia. Ahora tu cabellera también se viste con llamativos adornos hechos clips. Hazte tu peinado favorito y agrega uno de estos que te proponemos.

1. Versace/ versace.com US$250

Image

2. Set- 6 Tasha/ nordstrom.com US$22

Image

3. Jennifer Behr/ modaoperandi.com US$140

Image

4. Sophie Buhai/ modaoperandi.com US$375

Image

5. Set- 2 Cara/ nordstrom.com US$26

Image

6. Set- 5 Jennifer Behr/ net-a-porter.com US$250

Image

7. Set- 2 Amelie/ urbanoutfitters.com US$10

Image

8. South Moon Under/ southmoonunder.com US$8

Image

9. Simone Rocha/ ssense.com US$105

Image

10. Chanel Vintage/ farfetch.com US$566

Image
20190214 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas