$!Trend Alert: Hair Clips

Atentas a esta nueva tendencia. Ahora tu cabellera también se viste con llamativos adornos hechos clips. Hazte tu peinado favorito y agrega uno de estos que te proponemos.
1. Versace/ versace.com US$250
2. Set- 6 Tasha/ nordstrom.com US$22
3. Jennifer Behr/ modaoperandi.com US$140
4. Sophie Buhai/ modaoperandi.com US$375
5. Set- 2 Cara/ nordstrom.com US$26
6. Set- 5 Jennifer Behr/ net-a-porter.com US$250
7. Set- 2 Amelie/ urbanoutfitters.com US$10
8. South Moon Under/ southmoonunder.com US$8
9. Simone Rocha/ ssense.com US$105
10. Chanel Vintage/ farfetch.com US$566