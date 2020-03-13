$!¡Vive esta Semana Santa a tu manera!

- 1. Lentes Gucci/ ssense.com US$610 ( )
- 2. Collar TOHUM/ net-a-porter.com US$420 ( )
- 3. Bolso Bottega Veneta/ net-a-porter.com US$1,720 ( )
- 4. Sombrero Jacquemus/ farfetch.com US$140 ( )
- 5. Alpargatas Castañer/ net-a-porter.com US$135 ( )
- 6. Bikini top GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$105 ( )
- 7. Bikini bottom GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$85 ( )
- 8. Pantalones Gucci/ farfetch.com US$1,700 ( )
- 9. Pulseras Kyoto Tango/ net-a-porter.com US$145 ( )
- 10. Bikini top GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$135 ( )
- 11. Bikini bottom GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$85 ( )
- 12. Aretes Kenneth Jay Lane/ net-a-porter.com US$45 ( )
- 13. Primer SPF 30 Bareminerals/ sephora.com US$27 ( )
- 14. Lentes Balenciaga/ ssense.com US$450 ( )
- 15. Toalla Stone Island/ mrporter.com US$125 ( )
- 16. Traje de baño ACNE/ mrporter.com US$160 ( )