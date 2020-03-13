Moda

¡Vive esta Semana Santa a tu manera!

  • El placer, la comodidad y el estilo son claves para unas vacaciones ideales. Te recomendamos planificar tus outfits según el destino elegido. Estas son las recomendaciones de @kattarias para disfrutar de tus días de ocio sin olvidar el glamour.
Kat Arias - Santo Domingo
Hay piezas que no deben faltar en tu maleta de Semana Santa. (Fuente externa)
  • 1. Lentes Gucci/ ssense.com US$610
  • 2. Collar TOHUM/ net-a-porter.com US$420
  • 3. Bolso Bottega Veneta/ net-a-porter.com US$1,720
  • 4. Sombrero Jacquemus/ farfetch.com US$140
  • 5. Alpargatas Castañer/ net-a-porter.com US$135
  • 6. Bikini top GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$105
  • 7. Bikini bottom GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$85
  • 8. Pantalones Gucci/ farfetch.com US$1,700
  • 9. Pulseras Kyoto Tango/ net-a-porter.com US$145
  • 10. Bikini top GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$135
  • 11. Bikini bottom GANNI/ net-a-porter.com US$85
  • 12. Aretes Kenneth Jay Lane/ net-a-porter.com US$45
  • 13. Primer SPF 30 Bareminerals/ sephora.com US$27
  • 14. Lentes Balenciaga/ ssense.com US$450
  • 15. Toalla Stone Island/ mrporter.com US$125
  • 16. Traje de baño ACNE/ mrporter.com US$160
