Caricatura de Noticiero Poteleche 17 diciembre 2021

Por
Expandir imagen
Caricatura de Noticiero Poteleche 17 diciembre 2021

TEMAS -

Rafael De Los Santos (Poteleche): “Para mí es más interesante buscar ideas que sean fuertes, pero que mantenga un respeto”.   a

  • Compartir por Facebook
  • Compartir por Twitter
  • Compartir por Correo