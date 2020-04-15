$!Actor de Game of Thrones anuncia que superó el coronavirus

No todas son malas noticias con referencia al coronavirus, y como ha afectado a los famosos.
Tras haber dado positivo al coronavirus, el actor de Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju, confirmó en su cuenta de Instagram que él y su esposa se han recuperado de COVID-19.
“¡Hola! Estamos completamente recuperados y con buena salud después de que fui infectado por el coronavirus, y muy probablemente mi esposa @grymolvaerhivju”, escribió Hivju en la publicación.
Hivju de 41 años de edad, dio a conocer que salió positivo en las pruebas de coronavirus a mediados de marzo, pero ahora que se ha recuperado del padecimiento y algunas indicaciones de su experiencia.
Kristofer Hivju, quien dio vida a Tormund Giantsbane en Game of Thrones, también recordó a sus seguidores las recomendaciones de las instituciones de salud para evitar contagios de coronavirus.
Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us❤️ #takecare @panoramaagency