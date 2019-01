$!Ney Diaz Henríquez, la audacia del genio

De una de sus obras, “El Minotauro”, el coleccionista y marchante de arte estadounidense Thomas Connelly dijo “This is a superb painting by the controversial Dominican artist Ney Diaz, who just recently died at a young age. A favorite of international art collectors, Diaz was known for his brash personality and powerful, raw paintings. His works display an imagination and a compelling style that has an undeniable impact. A great piece for collectors, as well as for investment.”.