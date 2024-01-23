Todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa
'Oppenheimer', con 13 candidaturas, es la más nominada, seguida de cerca por 'Pobres criaturas', con 11, y 'Los asesinos de la luna', con 10
Entre las nominaciones de los Oscars 2024 destaca claramente 'Oppenheimer', con 13 candidaturas, seguida de cerca por 'Pobres criaturas', con 11, y 'Los asesinos de la luna', con 10.
Algo más descolgada se ha quedado 'Barbie', con 8 nominaciones, seguida por 'Maestro', con 7, y 'Anatomía de una caída', 'Los que se quedan', 'La zona de interés' y 'American Fiction', con 5 candidaturas cada una.
En las nominaciones también entaron dos cintas españolas: 'La sociedad de la nieve' (película internacional y maquillaje y peluquería), una coproducción con Uruguay y 'Robot Dreams' en la candidatura a mejor película de animación.
A continuación se muestra una lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2024.
Mejor película
- "American Fiction"
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "Barbie"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Past Lives"
- "Poor Things"
- "Zone of Interest"
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
- Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
- Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
- Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
- Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening, "Nyad"
- Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
- Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
- Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
- Charles Melton, "May December"
- Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
- Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
- America Ferrera, "Barbie"
- Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Mejor película internacional
- "The Teachers' Lounge", Germany
- "Io Capitano", Italia
- "Perfect Days", Japón
- "La sociedad de la nieve", España
- "The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido
Mejor corto documental
- "The ABCs of Book Banning"
- "The Barber of Little Rock"
- "Island In Between"
- "The Last Repair Shop"
- "Nai Nai & Wài Pó"
Mejor documental
- "Bobi Wine: The People's President"
- "The Eternal Memory"
- "Four Daughters"
- "To Kill a Tiger"
- "20 Days in Mariupol"
Mejor canción original
- "The Fire Inside" de "Flamin' Hot"
- "I'm Just Ken" de "Barbie"
- "It Never Went Away" de "American Symphony"
- "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)", "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "What Was I Made For?" de "Barbie"
Mejor película animada
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elemental"
- "Nimona"
- "Robot Dreams"
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Mejor guión adaptado
- "American Fiction"
- "Barbie"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor guión original
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Maestro"
- "May December"
- "Past Lives"
Mejor director
- Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
- Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
- Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor diseño de producción
- "Barbie"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Napoleon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Mejor fotografía
- "El Conde"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- "Barbie"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Napoleon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Mejor sonido
- "The Creator"
- "Maestro"
- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor corto animado
- "Letter to a Pig"
- "Ninety-Five Senses"
- "Our Uniform"
- "Pachyderme"
- "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"
Mejor cortometraje
- "The After"
- "Invincible"
- "Knight of Fortune"
- "Red, White and Blue"
- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
Mejor banda sonora
- "American Fiction"
- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Mejores efectos visuales
- "The Creator"
- "Godzilla Minus One"
- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"
- "Napoleon"
Mejor edición
- "Anatomy of a Fall"
- "The Holdovers"
- "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
Mejor maquillaje
- "Golda"
- "Maestro"
- "Oppenheimer"
- "Poor Things"
- "Society of the Snow"
