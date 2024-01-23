Compartir
Óscar 2024
Óscar 2024

Todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa

'Oppenheimer', con 13 candidaturas, es la más nominada, seguida de cerca por 'Pobres criaturas', con 11, y 'Los asesinos de la luna', con 10

    Expandir imagen
    Todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024: lista completa
    Oppenheimer, con 13 candidaturas, es la más nominada a los premios Óscar 2024

    Entre las nominaciones de los Oscars 2024 destaca claramente 'Oppenheimer', con 13 candidaturas, seguida de cerca por 'Pobres criaturas', con 11, y 'Los asesinos de la luna', con 10.

    Algo más descolgada se ha quedado 'Barbie', con 8 nominaciones, seguida por 'Maestro', con 7, y 'Anatomía de una caída', 'Los que se quedan', 'La zona de interés' y 'American Fiction', con 5 candidaturas cada una.

    En las nominaciones también entaron dos cintas españolas: 'La sociedad de la nieve' (película internacional y maquillaje y peluquería), una coproducción con Uruguay  y 'Robot Dreams' en la candidatura a mejor película de animación.

    A continuación se muestra una lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2024.

    Mejor película

    • "American Fiction"
    • "Anatomy of a Fall"
    • "Barbie"
    • "The Holdovers"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Maestro"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Past Lives"
    • "Poor Things"
    • "Zone of Interest"

    Mejor actor principal

    • Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
    • Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
    • Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
    • Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
    • Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

    Mejor actriz principal

    • Annette Bening, "Nyad"
    • Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
    • Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
    • Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

    Mejor actor de reparto

    • Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
    • Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
    • Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
    • Charles Melton, "May December"
    • Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

    Mejor actriz de reparto

    • Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
    • Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
    • America Ferrera, "Barbie"
    • Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
    • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

    Mejor película internacional

    • "The Teachers' Lounge", Germany
    • "Io Capitano", Italia
    • "Perfect Days", Japón
    • "La sociedad de la nieve", España
    • "The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido

    Mejor corto documental

    • "The ABCs of Book Banning"
    • "The Barber of Little Rock"
    • "Island In Between"
    • "The Last Repair Shop"
    • "Nai Nai & Wài Pó"

    Mejor documental

    • "Bobi Wine: The People's President"
    • "The Eternal Memory"
    • "Four Daughters"
    • "To Kill a Tiger"
    • "20 Days in Mariupol"

    Mejor canción original

    • "The Fire Inside" de "Flamin' Hot"
    • "I'm Just Ken" de "Barbie"
    • "It Never Went Away" de "American Symphony"
    • "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)", "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "What Was I Made For?" de "Barbie"

    Mejor película animada

    • "The Boy and the Heron"
    • "Elemental"
    • "Nimona"
    • "Robot Dreams"
    • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

    Mejor guión adaptado

    • "American Fiction"
    • "Barbie"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"
    • "The Zone of Interest"

    Mejor guión original

    • "Anatomy of a Fall"
    • "The Holdovers"
    • "Maestro"
    • "May December"
    • "Past Lives"

    Mejor director

    • Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"
    • Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
    • Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
    • Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

    Mejor diseño de producción

    • "Barbie"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Napoleon"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"

    Mejor fotografía

    • "El Conde"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Maestro"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"

    Mejor diseño de vestuario

    • "Barbie"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Napoleon"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"

    Mejor sonido

    • "The Creator"
    • "Maestro"
    • "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "The Zone of Interest"

    Mejor corto animado

    • "Letter to a Pig"
    • "Ninety-Five Senses"
    • "Our Uniform"
    • "Pachyderme"
    • "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

    Mejor cortometraje

    • "The After"
    • "Invincible"
    • "Knight of Fortune"
    • "Red, White and Blue"
    • "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

    Mejor banda sonora

    • "American Fiction"
    • "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"

    Mejores efectos visuales

    • "The Creator"
    • "Godzilla Minus One"
    • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
    • "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"
    • "Napoleon"

    Mejor edición

    • "Anatomy of a Fall"
    • "The Holdovers"
    • "Killers of the Flower Moon"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"

    Mejor maquillaje

    • "Golda"
    • "Maestro"
    • "Oppenheimer"
    • "Poor Things"
    • "Society of the Snow"
