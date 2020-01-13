$!Aquí los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

Este año no hubo muchas sorpresas en cuanto a las nominaciones. Los actores y actrices que sonaban como posibles candidatos, ya cuenta con su nominación. “Joker” lideró este lunes las nominaciones a los Óscar con once candidaturas seguida de “The Irishman”, “1917” y “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, que tienen diez menciones por cabeza, anunció la Academia de Hollywood.

Aquí el primer grupo de nominados:

Las nominadas a mejor actriz de reparto son: Kathy Bates por “Richard Jewell”, Laura Dern por “Marriage Story”, Scarlett Johansson por “Jojo Rabbit”, Florence Pugh por “Little Women” y Margot Robbie por “Bombshell”.

El premio al mejor actor de reparto se lo disputarán Tom Hanks por “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, Anthony Hopkins por “The Two Popes”, Brad Pitt por “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, Joe Pesci por “The Irishman” y Al Pacino, por “The Irishman”.

Las candidatas a mejor largometraje internacional: “Corpus Christi” de Polonia; “Honeyland” de Macedonia del Norte; “Les Miserables” de Francia; “Dolor y gloria” de España y “Parasite” (“Parásitos”) de Corea del Sur.

Por el premio al mejor lagometraje documental compiten “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Sama” y “Honeyland”.

Las nominadas a mejor música original son: “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917” y “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

En cuanto a efectos visuales, fueron postuladas: “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Irishman”, “The Lion King”, “1917” y “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

En la categoría de mejor vestuario figuran: “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women” y “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”.

Guion adaptado: “The Irishman”, Steven Zaillian; “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi; “Joker”, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; “Just Mercy”, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham; “Little Women”; Greta Gerwig; “The Two Popes”, Anthony McCarten.

Guion original: “Knives Out”, Rian Johnson; “Marriage Story”, Noah Baumbach; “1917”, Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns; “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino; “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han.

Corto animado: “Dcera (Daughter)”, “Hair Love”, “Kitbull”, “Memorable”, “Sister”.

Cortometraje: “Brotherhood”, “Nefta Football Club”, “The Neighbors’ Window”, “Saria”, “A Sister”.

Cortometraje documental: “In the Absence”, “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”, “Life Overtakes Me”, “St. Louis Superman”, “Walk Run Cha-Cha”.

Largometraje documental: “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Sama”, “Honeyland”.

Canción original: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”; “I’m Standing With You”, de “Breakthrough”; “Into The Unknown”, de “Frozen II”; “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”; “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”, de “Toy Story 4”.

Película largometraje internacional: Corpus Christi” (Polonia), “Honeyland” (“Macedonia del Norte”), “Les Miserables” (“Francia”), “Dolor y gloria” (“España”), “Parasite” (Corea del Sur).

Edición: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Parasite”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Bombshell”, “Joker”, “Judy”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, “1917”.

Mezcla de sonido: “Ad Astra”, “Ford v Ferrari”, “Joker”, “1917”, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood”.

Edición de sonido: “Ford v Ferrari”, “Joker”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, “Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker”.

Mejor película animada:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematografía:

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Diseño de vestuario:

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Mejor director:

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917,Sam Mendes

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Mejor Película, Mejor Actor y Mejor Actriz

Los nominados a Mejor Película son:

“Ford VS Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Los nominados a Mejor actor son:

Antonio Banderas por “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo Di Caprio por “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver por “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phonix por “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce por “The Two Popes”

Los nominados a Mejor actriz son:

Cynthia Erivo por “Harriet”

Scarlett Johanson por “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan por “Little Women”

Charlize Theron por “Bomshell”

Renée Zellweger por “Judy”.

La ceremonia de los Premios de la Academia será el 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles y se transmitirá en vivo por la cadena ABC.