Todas las series nominadas a los Critics Choice Awards

Mira el listado completo de los candidatos a la 28° entrega a cargo de los Critics Choice Association.

    Todas las series nominadas a los Critics Choice Awards
    Nominados al Critics Choice Awards. (FUENTE EXTERNA)

    Se acercan los Critics Choice Awards. Será la 28° entrega de estos distinguidos premios que observan el cine, la televisión y el streaming.

    Organizados por la Critics Choice Association, los Critics Choice Awards suelen servir como un preciso indicador de lo que sucederá en los próximos Premios Óscar ¡Mira la lista!

    Para elegir a los nominados trabaja la mayor organización de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá que representa a más de 600 críticos de medios y periodistas de entretenimiento. La gala se emitirá en vivo por TNT y HBO Max el 15 de enero de 2023, en vivo desde el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.

    Mejor serie de drama

    • Andor (Disney+)
    • Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
    • Better Call Saul (AMC)
    • The Crown (Netflix)
    • Euphoria (HBO)
    • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    • House of the Dragon (HBO)
    • Severance (Apple TV+)
    • Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

    Mejor actor en serie de drama

    • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
    • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
    • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
    • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
    • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

    Mejor actriz en serie de drama

    • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
    • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
    • Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
    • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

    Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

    • Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    • Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
    • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
    • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
    • Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

    Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

    • Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
    • Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
    • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
    • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Mejor serie de comedia

    • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Barry (HBO)
    • The Bear (FX)
    • Better Things (FX)
    • Ghosts (CBS)
    • Hacks (HBO Max)
    • Reboot (Hulu)
    • Reservation Dogs (FX)

    Mejor actor en serie de comedia

    • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
    • Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
    • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
    • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

    Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

    • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
    • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
    • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
    • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

    Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

    • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
    • Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
    • James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

    Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

    • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
    • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
    • Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
    • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

    Mejor miniserie

    • The Dropout (Hulu)
    • Gaslit (Starz)
    • The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
    • The Offer (Paramount+)
    • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    • Station Eleven (HBO Max)
    • This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
    • Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

    Mejor película para televisión

    • Fresh (Hulu)
    • Prey (Hulu)
    • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
    • The Survivor (HBO)
    • Three Months (Paramount+)
    • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

    Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

    • Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
    • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
    • Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
    • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
    • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    • Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

    Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

    • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
    • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    • Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
    • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
    • Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
    • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

    Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

    • Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
    • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
    • Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
    • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
    • Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
    • Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

    Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

    • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
    • Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
    • Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
    • Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
    • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
    • Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

    Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

    • 1899 (Netflix)
    • Borgen (Netflix)
    • Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
    • Garcia! (HBO Max)
    • The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
    • Kleo (Netflix)
    • My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
    • Tehran (Apple TV+)

    Mejor serie animada

    • Bluey (Disney+)
    • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
    • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
    • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
    • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
    • Undone (Prime Video)

    Mejor talk show

    • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
    • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
    • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
    • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
    • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
    • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

    Mejor especial de comedia

    • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
    • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
    • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
    • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
    • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
    • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
