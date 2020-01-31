Premios Razzies

Excelentes actores nominados a los Premios Razzies 2020, a lo peor del cine

  • Te mostramos la lista completa de nominados a los premios menos populares de Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey y Anne Hathaway. (Fuente externa)

Sus actuaciones han sido valoradas en forma positiva, algunos con el Oscar. Son creativos, disciplinados y dejan huellas con sus interpretaciones. Sin embargo, hasta los mejores tienen días malos.

Los premios más odiados del séptimo arte ya tienen nominados. Con la llegada de los Premios Oscar, en reconocimiento a lo mejor del cine, también llegan los Razzies Awards, que valora los “peor” de la industria. Este evento se llevará a cabo el 8 de febrero.

Ha sorprendido ver en la lista a interpretes de la talla de los ganadores de Oscar Matthew McConaughey y Anne Hathaway. Además de Gerard Butler, Keanu Reeves, Oscar Jaenada, actor que dio vida al emblemático Luis Rey en Luis Miguel; James McAvoy, nominado a los Globos de Oro y Jessica Chastain, nominada dos veces a los Oscar.

La lista completa

PEOR PELÍCULA

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Serenity

Madea´s funeral

The Ghosts of Sharon Tate

Reproduction

Rambo: Las blood

Glass

Fanatic

Hellboy

Zeroville

PEOR ACTOR

Gerard Butler – Falling angel

Matthew McConaughey – Serenity

James McAvoy – Glass

Keanu Reeves – Reproduction

Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta – Fanatic

James Franco – Zeroville

David Harbour – Hellboy

PEOR ACTRIZ

Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Milla Jovovich — Hellboy

Demi Moore — Corporate animals

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral

Rebel Wilson — The Swindler

Megan Fox — Zeroville

Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / Serenity

Francesca Hayward — Cats

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters

James Corden — Cats

Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters

Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood

Michael Madsen — Trade Paint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen — Zeroville

Bruce Willis — Glass

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral

Judi Dench — Cats

Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Sasha Lane — Hellboy

Patrice — Madea’s funeral

Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson — Cats

PEOR DIRECTOR

Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen

Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood

Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters

Fred Durst — Fanatic

Neil Marshall — Hellboy

Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

James Franco — Zeroville

Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky

Tom Hooper — Cats

Night Shyamalan — Glass

PEOR GUION

Hell’s kitchen

Godzilla: King of monsters

Cats

Lucy in the sky

The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

Goldfinch

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Godzilla: King of monsters

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix

Falling angel

Madea’s funeral

Rambo: Last blood

Glass

Hellboy

PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA

Dos personas-gato / Cats

Jason Derulo / Cats

Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville

Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters

David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy

Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood

