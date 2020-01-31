$!Excelentes actores nominados a los Premios Razzies 2020, a lo peor del cine

Sus actuaciones han sido valoradas en forma positiva, algunos con el Oscar. Son creativos, disciplinados y dejan huellas con sus interpretaciones. Sin embargo, hasta los mejores tienen días malos.
Los premios más odiados del séptimo arte ya tienen nominados. Con la llegada de los Premios Oscar, en reconocimiento a lo mejor del cine, también llegan los Razzies Awards, que valora los “peor” de la industria. Este evento se llevará a cabo el 8 de febrero.
Ha sorprendido ver en la lista a interpretes de la talla de los ganadores de Oscar Matthew McConaughey y Anne Hathaway. Además de Gerard Butler, Keanu Reeves, Oscar Jaenada, actor que dio vida al emblemático Luis Rey en Luis Miguel; James McAvoy, nominado a los Globos de Oro y Jessica Chastain, nominada dos veces a los Oscar.
PEOR PELÍCULA
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
Serenity
Madea´s funeral
The Ghosts of Sharon Tate
Reproduction
Rambo: Las blood
Glass
Fanatic
Hellboy
Zeroville
PEOR ACTOR
Gerard Butler – Falling angel
Matthew McConaughey – Serenity
James McAvoy – Glass
Keanu Reeves – Reproduction
Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta – Fanatic
James Franco – Zeroville
David Harbour – Hellboy
PEOR ACTRIZ
Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Milla Jovovich — Hellboy
Demi Moore — Corporate animals
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral
Rebel Wilson — The Swindler
Megan Fox — Zeroville
Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / Serenity
Francesca Hayward — Cats
PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters
James Corden — Cats
Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters
Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood
Michael Madsen — Trade Paint
Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogen — Zeroville
Bruce Willis — Glass
PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral
Judi Dench — Cats
Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Sasha Lane — Hellboy
Patrice — Madea’s funeral
Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood
Rebel Wilson — Cats
PEOR DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen
Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood
Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters
Fred Durst — Fanatic
Neil Marshall — Hellboy
Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
James Franco — Zeroville
Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky
Tom Hooper — Cats
Night Shyamalan — Glass
PEOR GUION
Hell’s kitchen
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
Lucy in the sky
The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
Goldfinch
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Godzilla: King of monsters
X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Falling angel
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA
Dos personas-gato / Cats
Jason Derulo / Cats
Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville
Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters
David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy
Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood