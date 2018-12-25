$!Gal Gadot celebra el fin del rodaje de “La mujer maravilla 1984”

La actriz Gal Gadot , protagonista de la película “Wonder Woman 1984” anunció que terminó el rodaje de la nueva entrega de la producción cinematográfica su cuenta de Instagram.
¡¡Otra vez!! Y a pesar de que la primera vez que filmé a Wonder Woman fue increíble, esta vez fue aún más única y especial. Filmamos en 4 locaciones muy diferentes en tres países, y estoy muy orgulloso de los casi 1000 miembros del equipo que vinieron todos los días, dando todo lo que tienen a nuestra película. No podría pedir mejores socios en esto ... Tengo tanta suerte de tener a la única y única Patty Jenkins, como mi director. Ella siempre tiene nuestras espaldas, nos da alas para atrevernos y todos los días nos ayudó a encontrar la versión más creativa de nosotros mismos. Estoy muy agradecida de llamarla mi amiga. ¡Y a nuestro increíble y talentoso elenco que hizo que todos los días fueran agradables y divertidos, gracias!”, escribió la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram.
We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal