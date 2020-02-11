$!Muere actor de Nanny McPhee a los 25 años

Murió el actor británico Raphaël Coleman tras sufrir un desmayo mientras realizaba running. Conocido por su papel en la comedia fantástica Nanny McPhee (La niñera mágica), donde actuó junto a Emma Thomson y Colin Firth falleció el pasado 6 de febrero, sin embargo, fue este martes 11 de febrero cuando la familia ha hecho pública la trágica noticia.
Según medios ingleses el joven de 25 años, no pudo ser reanimado a pesar de los intentos de los galenos.
El suceso fue confirmado por su madre, la escritora Liz Jensen, y su padrastro Carsten Jensen a través de varios mensajes en las redes sociales.
“Descansa en paz mi amado hijo Raphael Coleman, también conocido como Iggy Fox. Murió haciendo lo que amaba, trabajando por la causa más noble de todas. Su familia no podría estar más orgullosa. Celebremos todo lo que logró en su corta vida y valoremos su legado”, reza el triste mensaje escrito en Twitter por los familiares del actor.
Nanny McPhee, dirigida por Kirk Jones, es la cinta con la que se dio a conocer, también apareció en otros filmes como la terrorífica ‘Está vivo’. Sin embargo, el actor dejó la interpretación hace un tiempo y en la actualidad era activista de Extinction Rebellion contra el calentamiento global y la lucha por los derechos de los animales.
THIS IS NOT A HAPPY PICTURE - follow the link in my bio to see the full video story for @thewildwork. I'm proud of the animal rehabilitation work I do. But the reality is that this picture is only possible because of the trauma and abuse this animal suffered in the illegal wildlife trade. . Meet Biton. He's a rescued alpha male red howler monkey. He lives and is cared for in semi-captivity at Ambue Ari wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation centre, run by Bolivian NGO Comunidad @Inti_Wara_Yassi. Although Biton does this of his own accord with bonded keepers, it's only achievable safely with extensive training, study and experience. Do NOT buy into animal attractions, wildlife ownership and tourist 'animal selfie' culture. This is exactly what put Biton here in the first place. . An ideal world is one where this kind of picture is never taken, because wildlife rehab isn't necessary. A world where monkeys, Jaguars, rhinos, elephants, pangolins, and all the rest are safe, free from exploitation and abuse. . The way we reach that world is by: - getting educated about the illegal wildlife trade and telling people about it - finding out where the stuff you buy comes from: is the source legal? Ethical? Sustainable? Fair? - REFUSING to buy wild animals and plants. . No pets, no parts, no gifts - leave them in nature, where they belong. . Have you ever seen evidence of suspected animal trafficking or abuse? Tell us about it below ⬇️ . #wildlifecrime #animalselfie