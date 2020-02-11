$!Muere actor de Nanny McPhee a los 25 años

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS NOT A HAPPY PICTURE - follow the link in my bio to see the full video story for @thewildwork. I'm proud of the animal rehabilitation work I do. But the reality is that this picture is only possible because of the trauma and abuse this animal suffered in the illegal wildlife trade. . Meet Biton. He's a rescued alpha male red howler monkey. He lives and is cared for in semi-captivity at Ambue Ari wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation centre, run by Bolivian NGO Comunidad @Inti_Wara_Yassi. Although Biton does this of his own accord with bonded keepers, it's only achievable safely with extensive training, study and experience. Do NOT buy into animal attractions, wildlife ownership and tourist 'animal selfie' culture. This is exactly what put Biton here in the first place. . An ideal world is one where this kind of picture is never taken, because wildlife rehab isn't necessary. A world where monkeys, Jaguars, rhinos, elephants, pangolins, and all the rest are safe, free from exploitation and abuse. . The way we reach that world is by: - getting educated about the illegal wildlife trade and telling people about it - finding out where the stuff you buy comes from: is the source legal? Ethical? Sustainable? Fair? - REFUSING to buy wild animals and plants. . No pets, no parts, no gifts - leave them in nature, where they belong. . Have you ever seen evidence of suspected animal trafficking or abuse? Tell us about it below ⬇️ . #wildlifecrime #animalselfie