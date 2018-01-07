¿Qué se espera de los Globos de Oro 2018?

Seth Meyers, un nuevo reto

Sorpresas y predicciones

Entre los ignorados de esta edición se encuentra Jordan Peele. El director y guionista de Get Out no estuvo nominado por su trabajo en el aclamado filme, a pesar de que la película estuvo nominada en las categorías de mejor película, musical o comedia, y su estrella principal, Daniel Kaluuya, fue reconocido en la categoría de Mejor Actuación de un actor en una película, musical o comedia.

Lista de nominados

La popular serie de Netflix Stranger Things compite como mejor serie de drama con Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale y This Is Us.

Aquí las siguientes categorías:

CINE

Mejor película de drama

- “Call Me By Your Name”

- ″Dunkirk”

- ″The Post”

- “The Shape of Water”

- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Mejor película musical o de comedia

- “The Disaster Artist”

- ″Get Out”

- ″The Greatest Showman”

- ”Lady Bird”

- “I, Tonya”

Mejor director

- Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

- Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

- Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

- Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Mejor actriz, drama

- Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

- Meryl Streep, “The Post”

- Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Mejor actor, drama

- Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

- Tom Hanks, “The Post”

- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, ESQ”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

- Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

- Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

- Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

- Steve Carell, “Battle Of The Sexes”

- Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

- James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

- Hugh Jackman “The Greatest Showman”

- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

- Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

- Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

- Christopher Plummer, “All the money in the World”

- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

- “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)

- “First They Killed My Father” (Camboya)

- “In the Fade” (Alemania/Francia)

- “Loveless” (Rusia)

- “The Square” (Suecia/Alemania/Francia)

Mejor cinta animada

- “The Boss Baby”

- “The Breadwinner”

- “Coco”

- “Ferdinand”

- “Loving Vincent”

Mejor guion

- Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

- Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

- Elizabeth Hannah y Josh Singer, “The Post”

- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

- Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Mejor música original

- Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

- Alexander Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

- Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

- John Williams, “The Post”

- Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Mejor canción original

- “Home”, Ferdinand

- “Mighty River”, Mudbound

- “Remember Me”, Coco

- “The Star”, The Star

- “This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

- “The Crown”

- ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

- ”This Is Us”

- “Stranger Things”

- “Game of Thrones”

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

-Claire Foy, “The Crown”

- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

- Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

- Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

-“black-ish”

- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

- “Master of None”

- “Smilf”

- “Will & Grace”

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical

- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

- Alison Brie, “Glow”

- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

- Issa Rae, “Insecure”

- Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:

-Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

- Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

- Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

- William H. Macy, “Shameless”

- Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV

- “Big Little Lies”

- “Fargo”

- “Feud: Bette and Joan”

- “The Sinner”

- “Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV

- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

- Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

- Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

- Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV

- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

- Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

- Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

- Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

- Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV

- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

- Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

- Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

- Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV

- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

- Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

- Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

- Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little lies”

- David Thewlis, “Fargo”