Taylor Swift y SZA encabezan nominaciones a los Premios MTV

En la lista de nominados, figura, entre otros Anitta; Shakira; Rosalía, Bad Buinny; Eslabón Armado y Peso Pluma

    Expandir imagen
    Taylor Swift y SZA encabezan nominaciones a los Premios MTV
    Taylor Swift en uno de los conciertos de su gira Eras el 5 de mayo de 2023, en el Nissan Stadium en Nashville, Tennesee. Swift encabeza las nominaciones a los Premios MTV a los Video Msuciales 2023 con ocho menciones, se anunció el 8 de agosto de 2023. (AP)

    Taylor Swift encabeza las nominaciones a los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales (MTV Video Music Awards) de 2023.

    La diva pop recibió siete nominaciones por el video musical de "Anti-Hero" y una en la categoría de artista del año, seguida de SZA, que tiene seis, anunció MTV el martes.

    Swift ha ganado 14 VMA, colocándola como una de las artistas más premiadas, detrás de Beyoncé, que tiene 28 (dos con Destiny´s Child), Madonna, que tiene 20 y Lady Gaga, con 19.

    Beyoncé también está nominada para esta edición de los VMA en la categoría de artista del año.

    Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo y Sam Smith están empatados con cinco nominaciones, mientras que BLACKPINK, Diddy y Shakira recibieron cuatro cada uno.

    Los MTV VMA 2023 se entregarán el 12 de septiembre, y por primera vez tienen un récord de 35 nominados, incluidos Petras, Metro Boomin´ y Rema, que cuentan con tres menciones cada uno.

    Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabón Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez y Toosii fueron nominados por primera vez.

    Los VMA se llevarán a cabo en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey. La votación de los fans comienza en línea el martes en 15 categorías, incluida la nueva de mejor afrobeats, y finaliza el viernes 1 de septiembre.

    La votación en la categoría de mejor artista nuevo permanecerá activa durante toda la ceremonia.

    Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales 2023:

    Video del año

    Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

    Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

    Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

    SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

    Artista del año

    Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

    Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

    Karol G – Interscope Records

    Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

    Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

    Taylor Swift – Republic Records

    Canción del año

    Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

    Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

    Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records

    SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

    Mejor artista nuevo

    GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

    Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

    Kaliii – Atlantic Records

    Peso Pluma – Double P Records

    PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

    Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

    Mejor colaboración

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I´m Good (Blue)" – Warner Records

    Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (aHappier Song)" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

    Karol G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

    Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin´ (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

    Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Mejor pop

    Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

    Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" – Atlantic Records

    Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records

    Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

    Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

    P!nk – "Trustfall" – RCA Records

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

    Mejor hip-hop

    Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

    DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive" – We the Best / Epic Records

    GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2" – CMG / Interscope Records

    Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock" – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

    Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody" – Young Money Records

    Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" – Boominati / Republic Records

    Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

    Mejor R&B

    Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay" – RCA Records

    Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

    Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin´ (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

    SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

    Toosii – "Favorite Song" – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

    Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love in the Way" – Empire Distribution

    Mejor alternativo

    blink-182 – "Edging" – Columbia Records

    boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records

    Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like a Grudge" – Fueled By Ramen                                                                        

    Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records

    Paramore – "This Is Why" – Atlantic Records

    Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Stuck" – Concord Records

    Mejor rock

    Foo Fighters – "The Teacher" – RCA Records

    Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)" – Warner Records

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue" – Warner Records

    Måneskin – "The Loneliest" – Arista Records

    Metallica – "Lux Æterna" – Blackened Recordings

    Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It´s Halloween" – Warner Records

    Mejor latino

    Anitta – "Funk Rave" – Republic Records

    Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes" – Rimas Entertainment

    Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – "un x100to" – Rimas Entertainment

    Karol G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

    Rosalía – "Despechá" – Columbia Records

    Shakira – "Acróstico" – Sony Music US Latin

    Mejor K-pop

    aespa – "Girls" – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

    BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

    Fifty Fifty – "Cupid" – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

    Seventeen – "Super" – HYBE / Geffen Records

    Stray Kids – "S-Class" – JYP / Republic

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

    Mejor afrobeats

    Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings

    Burna Boy – "It´s Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

    Davido ft. Musa Keys – "Unavailable" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

    Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution

    Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

    Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

    Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records

    Video para bien

    Alicia Keys – "If I Ain´t Got You (Orchestral)" – Netflix

    Bad Bunny – "El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente" – Rimas Entertainment

    Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

    Dove Cameron – "Breakfast" – Columbia Records

    Imagine Dragons – "Crushed" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

    Maluma – "La Reina" – Sony Music US Latin

    Actuación push del año

    Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty" – Arena Records / RCA Records

    Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

    Octubre 2022: JVKE – "golden hour" – AWAL

    Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited" – ´94 Sounds / RCA Records

    Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado" – Interscope Records

    Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – "All the Way Over" – Elektra Entertainment

    Febrero 2023: Armani White – "Goated" – Def Jam

    March 2023: Fletcher – "Becky´s So Hot" – Capitol Records

    April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

    May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana" – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

    June 2023: FLO – "Losing You" – Uptown/Republic Records

    July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part" – Island Records

    Mejor dirección

    Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirigido por Tanu Muiño

    Drake – "Falling Back" – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

    Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

    Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment – Dirigido por Colin Tilley

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records – Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi

    SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

    Mejor cinematografía

    Adele – "I Drink Wine" – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

    Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Natasha Baier

    Janelle Monae – "Lipstick Lover" – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Allison Anderson

    Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

    Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Marcell Rev

    Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records – Cinematografía por Russ Fraser

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Rina Yang

    Mejores efectos visuales

    Fall Out Boy – "Love From the Other Side" – Fueled By Ramen – Efectos visuales por Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner

    Harry Styles – "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios

    Melanie Martinez – "VOID" – Atlantic Records – Efectos visuales por Carbon

    Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt / FRENDER

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Parliament

    Mejor coreografía

    BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

    Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" – Atlantic Records – Coreografía por Charm LaDonna

    Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House" – Republic Records – Coreografía por Jerry Reece

    Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

    Panic! At The Disco – "Middle of a Breakup" – Fueled By Ramen – Coreografía por Monika Felice Smith

    Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records – Coreografía por (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

    Mejor dirección de arte

    boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap

    BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

    Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves

    Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez

    Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment – Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides

    SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch

    Mejor edición

    BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editado por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

    Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editado por Grason Caldwell

    Miley Cyrus – "River" – Columbia Records – Editado por Brandan Walter

    Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records – Editado por Sofia Kerpan y David Checel

    SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Editado por Luis Caraza Peimbert

    Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records – Editado por Chancler Haynes

