$!Escritora dominicana se impone ante Michelle Obama y gana premiación por audiolibro

Ayyy! Learned the news this week that my narration for WITH THE FIRE ON HIGH won a prestigious Audie Award. Dique, I beat out Michelle Obama’s narration of BECOMING! ???? I’m so thankful I can render my stories off the page, and in some way continue participating in the tradition of oral storytelling. Swipe right for a little snippet. Audiobook is available anywhere you usually buy audiobooks (& there’s a purchase link in my bio).