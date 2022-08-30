Todo lo que llega a Disney + en septiembre 2022
Mira el catálogo actualizado de Disney +
Al igual que el resto de las plataformas, Disney + actualiza mes a mes su catálogo. Aquí te traemos todas las novedades que llegarán en septiembre de 2022.
Jueves 1:
She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 3
Viernes 2
Al Davis VS the NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run tricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Miercoles 7
Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episodio 307 “Camp Prom”
Jueves 8 – Disney Plus Day
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable DAnces (Special)
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
Growing Up
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Pinocho
Remembering
Tierra Incognita
She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 4
Viernes 9
United Sharks of America
Mienrcoles 14
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit – Episodio 206 “Reflect”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episodio 308 “Let It Go”
Jueves 15
She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 5
Viernes 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Lunes 19
Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Miercoles 21
Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episodes)
Andor – Episodios 1-3
Super/Natural
Jueves 22
She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 6
Viernes 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Lunes 26
Dancing with the Stars – Episodio 2 (Live)
Miercoles 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
Somos los mejores: Una nueva era – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episodio 4
Jueves 29
She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 7
Y tú, ¿Qué estreno esperas?