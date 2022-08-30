Compartir
Todo lo que llega a Disney + en septiembre 2022

Mira el catálogo actualizado de Disney +

    Expandir imagen
    Todo lo que llega a Disney + en septiembre 2022
    La plataforma se actualiza cada cierto tiempo. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

    Al igual que el resto de las plataformas, Disney + actualiza mes a mes su catálogo. Aquí te traemos todas las novedades que llegarán en septiembre de 2022.

    Jueves 1:

    • She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 3

    Viernes 2

    • Al Davis VS the NFL

    • Dickie V

    • Elway to Marino

    • Nature Boy

    • Run tricky Run

    • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

    • The Band That Wouldn’t Die

    • The Two Bills

    • Year of the Scab

    • Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

    Miercoles 7

    • Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (S1)

    • Europe from Above (S3)

    • Europe from Above (S4)

    • Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

    • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episodio 307 “Camp Prom”

    Jueves 8 – Disney Plus Day

    • Frozen (Sing-Along)

    • Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

    • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

    • Thor: Love and Thunder

    • Cars on the Road

    • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable DAnces (Special)

    • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

    • Growing Up

    • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

    • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

    • Pinocho

    • Remembering

    • Tierra Incognita

    • She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 4

    Viernes 9

    • United Sharks of America

    • Mienrcoles 14

    • First Alaskans (S1)

    • In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

    • Short Circuit – Episodio 206 “Reflect”

    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episodio 308 “Let It Go”

    Jueves 15

    • She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 5

    Viernes 16

    • Coco (Sing-Along)

    • The Art of Racing in the Rain

    • Mija

    Lunes 19

    • Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)

    Miercoles 21

    • Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

    • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episodes)

    • Andor – Episodios 1-3

    • Super/Natural

    Jueves 22

    • She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 6

    Viernes 23

    • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

    • Spies in Disguise

    • The Call of the Wild

    Lunes 26

    • Dancing with the Stars – Episodio 2 (Live)

    Miercoles 28

    • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

    • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

    • Somos los mejores: Una nueva era – Season 2 Premiere

    • Andor – Episodio 4

    Jueves 29

    • She-Hulk: Abogada Hulka – Episodio 7

    Y tú, ¿Qué estreno esperas?

