Los nominados para los Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Lista de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “The Favourite” “First Man” “Green Book” “If Beale Street Could Talk” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Roma” “A Star Is Born” “Vice” MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale – “Vice” Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate” Ryan Gosling – “First Man” Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed” Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma” Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns” Glenn Close – “The Wife” Toni Collette – “Hereditary” Olivia Colman – “The Favourite” Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book” Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Amy Adams – “Vice” Claire Foy – “First Man” Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased” Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk” Emma Stone – “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite” MEJOR ACTRIZ O

ACTOR JOVEN

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade” Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace” Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife” Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place” Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give” Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”

MEJOR ELENCO

“Black Panther” “Crazy Rich Asians” “The Favourite” “Vice” “Widows” MEJOR DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – “First Man” Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born” Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” Peter Farrelly – “Green Book” Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite” Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman” Adam McKay – “Vice” MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade” Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite” Adam McKay – “Vice” Paul Schrader – “First Reformed” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book” Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther” Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk” Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born” Josh Singer – “First Man” Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman” MEJOR DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma” James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk” Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born” Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther” Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite” Linus Sandgren – “First Man”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther” Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma” Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man” John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born” Hank Corwin – “Vice” Tom Cross – “First Man” Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma” Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite” Joe Walker – “Widows”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots” Ruth Carter – “Black Panther” Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody” Sandy Powell – “The Favourite” Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

“Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “The Favourite” “Mary Queen of Scots” “Suspiria “Vice”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “First Man” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” “Ready Player One” MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“The Grinch” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

“Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Deadpool 2” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” “Ready Player One” “Widows”

MEJOR COMEDIA

“Crazy Rich Asians” “Deadpool 2” “The Death of Stalin” “The Favourite” “Game Night” “Sorry to Bother You”

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Christian Bale – “Vice” Jason Bateman – “Game Night” Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book” John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie” Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2” Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns” Olivia Colman – “The Favourite” Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade” Rachel McAdams – “Game Night” Charlize Theron – “Tully” Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

MEJOR PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN O TERROR

“Annihilation” “Halloween” “Hereditary” “A Quiet Place” “Suspiria”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“Burning” “Capernaum” “Cold War” “Roma” “Shoplifters”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

All the Stars – “Black Panther” Girl in the Movies – “Dumplin’” I’ll Fight – “RBG” The Place Where Lost Things Go – “Mary Poppins Returns” Shallow – “A Star Is Born” Trip a Little Light Fantastic – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Kris Bowers – “Green Book” Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk” Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs” Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther” Justin Hurwitz – “First Man” Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”