Música, libros y películas favoritas de Barack Obama en 2018

El expresidente Barack Obama compartió hoy en su cuenta de Instagram la lista de las canciones, películas y libros favoritos de este año.

“A media que 2018 llega a su fin, sigo una tradición favorita al compartir mis listas de fin de año. Me tomo un momento para hacer una pausa y reflexionar sobre el año a través de los libros, películas y música que encontré en mis pensamientos. Me da la oportunidad de destacar a autores talentoso, artistas y narradores de historias, algunos desconocidos y otros conocidos”, escribió el ex mandatario norteamericano al invitar a sus seguidores a conocer sus favoritos.

En el extenso listado de las canciones, figuran, entre otras “I like it” de Cardi B, Badn Bunny y J Balvin, un tema interpretado por Cardi B en inglés, cuyas letras cantan en español Balvin y Bunny . Otro título cantado en español que forma parte de los favoritos de Obama es el interpretado por la cantante norteamericana Tonina junto a Javier Limón y Tali Rubistein.

“Apes ***t”, Bad Bad New”, Could’ve Bee”, Disco Yes”, Ekombe” , “Very Time i hear”, “Girls goin’nowhere”, Kevin heart”, “King for a day”, “Love lies”, “Make me feel”, “Mary don’t you weep”My own thing”; “Need a litte time” “Nina cried power” Nterini”, “On trick ponie”, “Trunin’me up”, “Wait by the river”,”woe feestyle” “The great americna songbooks” de Nancy Wilson.

Los libros

“Becoming” que escribió su esposa Michelle Obama encabeza la lista de sus preferidos. Le siguen, “An american marriage”, “Americanah”, “Te broken ladder: how inequality affetsn the way we think, live an die”, Educate”, “Factfulness”, “Futureaface: a family mysteri, an epic quest an the secret to belonging”, “a graint of wheat”, “A house for Mr Biswas”. Además “How democracie die”, “In teh shadow of statues: A white southerner confants history”, “Long walk to freedom” ; “The new geography of job”, “The return”, “Things falla apart”, “Warlight”, “Why liberalism failed”, The word as it is”. De igual modo “American prision”, “Arthur Ashe: a life”, “Asymmetry”, “Feel free”, “Florida”, “Frederick Douglass: prophet of freedom”, “The largesse of the sea maiden”, “Inmigrant, Montana”, The largesse of the sea maiden”, “Lif 3.0: bein human in the age of artificial intelligence”, “There there” y “Washington black”.

Las películas

Las películas que Obama disfrutó este 2018 son: “Annhilation”, “Black panther”, “Blackkklansman”, “Blindspotting”, “The death of Stalin”, “Eighth grade”, “If beale street could talk”, “Leave no trace”, “Minding the gap”, “The rider”, “Roma”, Shoplifters”, “suport the girls” y “Wont you be my neighbor”.