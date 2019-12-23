Reina Isabel II va a la iglesia; Felipe sigue en el hospital

La reina Isabel II fue a la iglesia el domingo cerca de su finca rural mientras su esposo el príncipe Felipe pasó su segunda noche en un hospital en Londres.
Funcionarios de palacio no han informado sobre el estado del príncipe de 98 años después del anuncio el viernes de su ingreso al hospital King Edward VII por precaución debido a un trastorno preexistente.
No está claro si Felipe recibirá el alta a tiempo para pasar la Navidad con el resto de la familia real en Sandringham, la finca rural de la reina en Norfolk.
La reina, quien no ha alterado su rutina navideña, fue a la iglesia el domingo. La familia real asistirá a otro oficio la mañana de Navidad.
El Palacio de Buckingham difundió una foto especial en que la reina prepara postres navideños con su hijo, príncipe Carlos, su nieto, príncipe Guillermo, y su bisnieto, príncipe Jorge. Son, respectivamente, primero, segundo y tercero en la línea de sucesión del trono británico.
Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion’s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. ?? Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion