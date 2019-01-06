$!Hijas de Bruce Willis acaparan atención en Instragram

Las hijas del actor estadounidense Bruce Willis compartieron una imagen juntas en ocasión de la llegada del año nuevo.
“Los cuatro seres más importantes en este planeta y en cualquier año, desde ahora hasta la eternidad”, posteó Rumer en la red social.
En la imagen aparecen Rumer de 30 años junto a Tallulah Belle (24), Scout LaRue (27), Mabel Ray (6), y la pequeña Evelynn Penn (4).
The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity. Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come. You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn’t ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever. Love Your Big Sister