Hijas de Bruce Willis acaparan atención en Instragram

  • Las cinco hermanas se juntaron para el año nuevo
Diario Libre - Los Ángeles 06 / 01 / 2019, 09:18 AM
Bruce Willis tiene cinco hijas (AP)

Las hijas del actor estadounidense Bruce Willis compartieron una imagen juntas en ocasión de la llegada del año nuevo.

“Los cuatro seres más importantes en este planeta y en cualquier año, desde ahora hasta la eternidad”, posteó Rumer en la red social.

En la imagen aparecen Rumer de 30 años junto a Tallulah Belle (24), Scout LaRue (27), Mabel Ray (6), y la pequeña Evelynn Penn (4).

