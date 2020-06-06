Farándula

Los cantantes urbanos que usan joyería auténtica y los que no, según página en Instagram

  • La página ha creado revuelo entre los seguidores de los famosos, en especial de los intérpretes urbanos que viven tanto de la apariencia
Diario Libre - Santo Domingo
  • $!El Alfa
    El Alfa
  • $!El Mayor.
    El Mayor.

¿Usan relojes falsos o auténticos? Una página en Instagram está exponiendo a los famosos del patio y algunos internacionales.

Evaluando sus relojes, la página fakewatchbuster da a conocer si son autenticas o falsas, lo que ha generado un revuelo entre seguidores de los famosos que viven tanto de la apariencia.

A través de un análisis comparativo entre la pieza real y la falsa, los manejadores de la polémica página que cuenta con más de 40 mil seguidores derriba el mito de algunos y consolida la figura de otros.

De acuerdo a la página quienes usan imitaciones de relojes costosos son: El MayorClásico, Musicologo, El Lápiz Conciente, Ala Jazá, Crazy Design y hasta Cristian Casa Blanca, mientras los que tienen auténticos diseños son: El Alfa y Nicky Jam.

La página que se define como "la pesadilla de los relojes falsos", no culpa a los artistas por usar joyería falsas, dándole el beneficio de la duda sobre si fueron engañados durante la compra.

"No sé si los sujetos de mis publicaciones son conscientes de usar relojes falsos", dice el manejador de la página en la descripción.

20200606 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas