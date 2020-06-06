Los cantantes urbanos que usan joyería auténtica y los que no, según página en Instagram

¿Usan relojes falsos o auténticos? Una página en Instagram está exponiendo a los famosos del patio y algunos internacionales.
Evaluando sus relojes, la página fakewatchbuster da a conocer si son autenticas o falsas, lo que ha generado un revuelo entre seguidores de los famosos que viven tanto de la apariencia.
A través de un análisis comparativo entre la pieza real y la falsa, los manejadores de la polémica página que cuenta con más de 40 mil seguidores derriba el mito de algunos y consolida la figura de otros.
De acuerdo a la página quienes usan imitaciones de relojes costosos son: El MayorClásico, Musicologo, El Lápiz Conciente, Ala Jazá, Crazy Design y hasta Cristian Casa Blanca, mientras los que tienen auténticos diseños son: El Alfa y Nicky Jam.
La página que se define como "la pesadilla de los relojes falsos", no culpa a los artistas por usar joyería falsas, dándole el beneficio de la duda sobre si fueron engañados durante la compra.
"No sé si los sujetos de mis publicaciones son conscientes de usar relojes falsos", dice el manejador de la página en la descripción.
@elmayorclasico You asked me what I think of your Rolex Datejust Two Tone Roman Numerals with oyster bracelet. For me doesn't look good at all. ⌚ #fakewatchbuster #rolex #datejust #fake #watches #watch #watchoftheday #wristwatch #instawatch #luxury #horology #watchnerd #timepiece #watchgeek #dailywatch
@musicologord with a fake @richardmilleofficial RM52-02 Horse Tourbillon limited at only 10 pieces, and only for Qatari market. ⌚ --------------- I don't know if they get scammed by a seller or they know that they're buying a fake watch.♂️ #busted #happymeal #fakewatchbuster #richardmille #horse #tourbillon #fakevirus #fakeness #rm5202 #luxurywatch #qatar #horses #fakewatchbusta #lmao #lol #horology #wristwatch
@elalfaeljefe wearing genuine Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15400 full iced out and a Rolex Sky-Dweller Gold and diamonds ref.326938 ✅⌚ Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth around 40k USD Rolex Sky-Dweller worth around 60k USD #genuine #legit #audemarspiguet #15400 #rolex #skydweller #elalfaeljefe #royaloak #fakewatchbuster
@lapizconciente with a fake Rolex Daytona Rainbow. ⌚ --------------- I don't know if they get scammed by a seller or they know that they're buying a fake watch.♂️ #busted #fakewatchbuster #fakerolex #fakevirus #fakeness #lmao #lapizconciente #luxurywatch #rolex #daytonarainbow #lol
@nickyjam wearing a beautiful @richardmilleofficial RM035 Gold Toro. The Richard Mille RM035 Gold Toro and Black Toro are issued in a numbered 50-piece limited edition and exclusively sold at Richard Mille boutiques and authorized Richard Mille retailers throughout the Americas. #weeklydoseofrealwatches #richardmille #nickyjam #rm035 #americas #america #luxurywatch #wristgame