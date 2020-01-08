$!Anuncian nominaciones de los premios 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 volverán oficialmente el domingo 29 de marzo, y los nominados han sido revelados. La ceremonia se realizará en el Auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles, la cual estará repleta de estrellas para celebrar la música y los talentos destacados en el último año.
Los iHeartRadio Music Awards honrarán a los artistas y las canciones más tocadas en las estaciones de iHeartRadio y en la aplicación iHeartRadio a lo largo de 2019, mientras que también ofrece una vista previa de los próximos éxitos de 2020.Este año para el show han preparado presentaciones en vivo de los más grandes artistas de la época, así como duetos sorpresa y colaboraciones.
Los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año incluyen a Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker y Taylor Swift.
Los fanáticos podrán ver los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 en vivo en FOX el domingo 29 de marzo a las 8 p.m. ET. El evento también se transmitirá en las estaciones de iHeartMedia en todo el país y en iHeartRadio.
Lista de nominados de los 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Canción del año:
“Bad guy” - Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X
“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers
“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo
Artistas femenina del año:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Artista masculino del año:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Mejor dúo o grupo del año:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Mejor colaboración:
“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani
“Eastside” - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Mejor Nuevo artista Pop:
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Canción alternative del año:
“bad guy” - Billie Eilish
“Doin’ Time” - Lana Del Rey
“Ready To Let Go” - Cage The Elephant
“The Hype” - twenty one pilots
“Trampoline” - SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Mejor artista de rock nuevo / rock alternativo:
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Cancion de Rock del año:
“Blue On Black” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Ghost” - Badflower
“Lo/Hi” - The Black Keys
“Monsters” - Shinedown
“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” - The Glorious Sons
Artista rock del año:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Canción contry del año:
“Beautiful Crazy” - Luke Combs
“GIRL” - Maren Morris
“God’s Country” - Blake Shelton
“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” - Justin Moore
“Whiskey Glasses” - Morgan Wallen
Canción contry del año:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Mejor Nuevo artista contry:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Canción de baile del año:
“Body” - Loud Luxury featuring brando
“Close To Me” - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
“Here With Me” - Marshmello featuring Chvrches
“Higher Love” - Kygo & Whitney Houston
“So Close” - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Artista de danza del año:
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Canción Hip-Hop Song del año:
“Going Bad” - Meek Mill featuring Drake
“Money In The Grave” - Drake featuring Rick Ross
“Money” - Cardi B
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X
“Suge” - DaBaby
Artista Hip-Hop del año:
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Mejor Nuevo artista Hip-Hop:
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B canción del año:
“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé
“Girls Need Love (Remix)” - Summer Walker & Drake
“No Guidance” - Chris Brown featuring Drake
“Shot Clock” - Ella Mai
“Talk” - Khalid
R&B artista del año:
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Mejor Nuevo artista R&B:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Pop latino / Canción urbana del año:
“Calma” - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
“MIA” - Bad Bunny featuring Drake
“QUE PRETENDES” - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Pop latino / Artista urbano del año:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Mejor nuevo artista pop / urbano latino:
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
Canción regional mexicana del año:
“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” - Calibre 50
“A Través Del Vaso” - Banda Los Sebastianes
“Con Todo Incluido” - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
“Encantadora” - El Fantasma
“Nada Nuevo” - Christian Nodal
Artista regional mexicano del año:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Mejor nuevo artista regional mexicano del año:
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Productor del año:
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Compositor del año:
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
Led Zeppelin - “Black Dog” - Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande - “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” - Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins - “Can’t Stop Loving You” - Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani - “Dancing With A Stranger” - 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop - “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts - “I’ll Be There For You” - Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift - “Lover” - Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved” - Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” – Halsey cover
Post Malone - “Sunflower” - Vampire Weekend cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
Agnation - Agnez Mo
Arianators - Ariana Grande
Beliebers - Justin Bieber
BTSArmy - BTS
Camilizers - Camila Cabello
Harries - Harry Styles
Limelights - Why Don’t We
Louies - Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
Niallers - Niall Horan
Selenators - Selena Gomez
Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“7 rings” - Ariana Grande
“bad guy” - Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” - BTS featuring Halsey
“Con Altura” - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani
“I Don’t Care” - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Kill This Love” - BLACKPINK
“ME!” - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Mejor Remix:
“bad guy” - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
“Good As Hell” - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Lover” - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“The Bones” - Maren Morris featuring Hozier
“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
“Trampoline” - SHAED featuring Zayn
“Without Me” - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Fotógrafo favorito del tour: * Categoría con voto social
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Coreografía de video musical favorita: (Nueva categoría) * Categoría con voto social
“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson
“How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel
“Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
“ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio
“Motivation” (Normani) - Sean Bankhead
“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens