$!Anuncian nominaciones de los premios 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 volverán oficialmente el domingo 29 de marzo, y los nominados han sido revelados. La ceremonia se realizará en el Auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles, la cual estará repleta de estrellas para celebrar la música y los talentos destacados en el último año.

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards honrarán a los artistas y las canciones más tocadas en las estaciones de iHeartRadio y en la aplicación iHeartRadio a lo largo de 2019, mientras que también ofrece una vista previa de los próximos éxitos de 2020.Este año para el show han preparado presentaciones en vivo de los más grandes artistas de la época, así como duetos sorpresa y colaboraciones.

Los artistas que recibieron múltiples nominaciones este año incluyen a Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker y Taylor Swift.

Los fanáticos podrán ver los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 en vivo en FOX el domingo 29 de marzo a las 8 p.m. ET. El evento también se transmitirá en las estaciones de iHeartMedia en todo el país y en iHeartRadio.

Lista de nominados de los 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Canción del año:

“Bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

Artistas femenina del año:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Artista masculino del año:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Mejor dúo o grupo del año:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Mejor colaboración:

“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani

“Eastside” - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Mejor Nuevo artista Pop:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Canción alternative del año:

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Doin’ Time” - Lana Del Rey

“Ready To Let Go” - Cage The Elephant

“The Hype” - twenty one pilots

“Trampoline” - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Mejor artista de rock nuevo / rock alternativo:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Cancion de Rock del año:

“Blue On Black” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Ghost” - Badflower

“Lo/Hi” - The Black Keys

“Monsters” - Shinedown

“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” - The Glorious Sons

Artista rock del año:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Canción contry del año:

“Beautiful Crazy” - Luke Combs

“GIRL” - Maren Morris

“God’s Country” - Blake Shelton

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” - Justin Moore

“Whiskey Glasses” - Morgan Wallen

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Mejor Nuevo artista contry:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Canción de baile del año:

“Body” - Loud Luxury featuring brando

“Close To Me” - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

“Here With Me” - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

“Higher Love” - Kygo & Whitney Houston

“So Close” - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Artista de danza del año:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Canción Hip-Hop Song del año:

“Going Bad” - Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave” - Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money” - Cardi B

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Suge” - DaBaby

Artista Hip-Hop del año:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Mejor Nuevo artista Hip-Hop:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B canción del año:

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix)” - Summer Walker & Drake

“No Guidance” - Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Shot Clock” - Ella Mai

“Talk” - Khalid

R&B artista del año:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Mejor Nuevo artista R&B:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Pop latino / Canción urbana del año:

“Calma” - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

“MIA” - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“QUE PRETENDES” - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Pop latino / Artista urbano del año:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Mejor nuevo artista pop / urbano latino:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Canción regional mexicana del año:

“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” - Calibre 50

“A Través Del Vaso” - Banda Los Sebastianes

“Con Todo Incluido” - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

“Encantadora” - El Fantasma

“Nada Nuevo” - Christian Nodal

Artista regional mexicano del año:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Mejor nuevo artista regional mexicano del año:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Productor del año:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Compositor del año:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

Led Zeppelin - “Black Dog” - Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande - “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” - Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins - “Can’t Stop Loving You” - Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani - “Dancing With A Stranger” - 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop - “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts - “I’ll Be There For You” - Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift - “Lover” - Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi - “Someone You Loved” - Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” – Halsey cover

Post Malone - “Sunflower” - Vampire Weekend cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Agnation - Agnez Mo

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTSArmy - BTS

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Harries - Harry Styles

Limelights - Why Don’t We

Louies - Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Niallers - Niall Horan

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“7 rings” - Ariana Grande

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” - BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura” - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani

“I Don’t Care” - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love” - BLACKPINK

“ME!” - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Mejor Remix:

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell” - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones” - Maren Morris featuring Hozier

“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline” - SHAED featuring Zayn

“Without Me” - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Fotógrafo favorito del tour: * Categoría con voto social

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Coreografía de video musical favorita: (Nueva categoría) * Categoría con voto social

“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson

“How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel

“Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

“ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio

“Motivation” (Normani) - Sean Bankhead

“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens