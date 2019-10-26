$!Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez donan un año de comida a los alumnos de una escuela

Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez mostraron su faceta solidaria. Tras enterarse de que los maestros de la Escuela Primaria Jacksboro de Tennessee ayudaban a sus alumnos dándoles comida porque en sus casas no tenían suficiente, salieron en favor de estos.
La pareja hizo una donación en colaboración con la empresa Tiller & Hatch, compañía de alimentos de la que son copropietarios.
Su acción garantiza un año de comida para los estudiantes de la institución y para la despensa de alimentos de la escuela.
‘A pesar de que ninguno de los dos pudo estar presente en el momento de la entrega de alimentos, vivieron la alegría de los niños y maestros mediante una videollamada”, reseña el portal Cibercuba.
“Estamos felices de estar en el negocio con socios que también creen que ningún niño NUNCA debería tener que ir a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva. Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer “, escribió la Diva del Bronx junto al video.
Mientras Rodríguez declaró: “Esta historia trajo lágrimas a mis ojos y estoy muy feliz de haber podido ayudar a estos maravillosos niños. Dar algo a cambio es lo que más importa”.
Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez llevan casi tres años de relación. El pasado marzo se comprometieron en las Bahamas y se espera la fecha de la boda.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. ??✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This story brought tears to my eyes and I’m so happy we were able to help these wonderful kids out. Giving back is truly what matters most. ❤️ #repost @jlo When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. ??✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch