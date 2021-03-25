Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

8.- “Animal” - Maria Becerra y Cazzu

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “Bichota” - Karol G

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach

8.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20

COLOMBIA

1.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “Bichota” - Karol G

7.- “911” - Sech

8.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

ESPAÑA

1.- “911” - Sech

2.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

3.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

6.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

7.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

8.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes

9.- “Antes” - Anuel AA y Ozuna

10.- “Tú me dejaste de querer” - C. Tangana con La Húngara y Niño de Elche

MÉXICO

1.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

2.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

3.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

4.- “Bichota” - Karol G

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

8.- “Hawái” - Maluma

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

