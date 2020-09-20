$!Lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

Los Emmy, los premios más importantes de la televisión, apuran este domingo los preparativos para celebrar su 72 edición, que como novedad principal será un evento virtual debido a la pandemia.
Jimmy Kimmel será el presentador de esta ceremonia que se desarrollará hoy en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) a partir de las 17:OO hora local (00:00 GMT del lunes), pero en la que, por culpa del coronavirus, no habrá ni alfombra roja, ni famosos invitados, ni discursos sobre el escenario.
A continuación la lista de nominados:
Mejor drama
-«The Crown»
-«Better Call Saul»
-«Killing Eve»
-«The Mandalorian»
-«Ozark»
-«Stranger Things»
-«Succession»
-«El cuento de la criada»
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática
-Jason Bateman («Ozark»)
-Sterling K Brown: («This is us»)
-Steve Carell («The morning Show»)
-Brian Cox («Sucession»)
-Billy Porter («Pose»)
-Jeremy Strong («Succession»)
Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática
-Jennifer Aniston («The morning show»)
-Olivia Colman («The Crown»)
-Jodie Conner («Killing Eve»)
-Laura Linney («Ozark»)
-Sandra Oh («Killing Eve»)
-Zendaya («Euphoria»)
Mejor comedia
-«Dead to me»
-«The Good Place»
-«Insecure»
-«El Método Kominsky»
-«La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel»
-«Schitts Creek»
-«What we do in the shadows»
-«Curb your entuhisiasm»
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia
-Anthony Anderson («Black-ish»)
-Don Cheadle («Black Monday»)
-Ted Danson («The Good Place»)
-Michael Douglas («El Método Kominsky»)
-Eugene Levy («Schitt’s Creek»)
-Ramy Youssef («Ramy»)
Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia
-Christina Applegate («Dead to Me»)
-Rachel Brosnahan («La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel»)
-Linda Cardellini («Dead to Me»)
-Catherine O’Hara («Schitt’s Creek»)
-Issa Rae («Insecure»)
-Tracee Ellis Ross («Black-ish»)
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
-«Little Fires Everywhere»
-«Creédme»
-«Mrs. America»
-«Watchmen»
-«Unorthodox»
Mejor actor en miniserie
-Jeremy Irons («Watchmen»)
-Hugh Jackman («Bad education»)
-Paul Mescal («Normal people»)
-Jeremy Pope («Hollywood»)
-Mark Ruffalo («I know this much is true»)
Mejor actriz en miniserie
-Cate Blanchett («Mrs America»)
-Shira Haas («Unorthodox»)
-Regina King («Watchmen»)
-Octavia Spencer («Self made»)
-Kerry Washington («Little Fires Eveywhere»)
Mejor reality de competición
-The Masked Singer’
-’Nailed It’
-’RuPaul’s Drag Race’
-’Top Chef’
-’The Voice’
Mejor talk show
-The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
-Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
-Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
-Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
-The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)