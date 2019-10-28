$!Video | Difunden imágenes de los cuidados a José José en sus últimos días

Un José José extremadamente delgado recibiendo los cuidados de su hija Sarita es lo que se visualiza en un video divulgado en redes sociales este lunes.
De acuerdo a medios internacionales a un mes de la muerte del astro de la música latina, el esposo de Sara Sosa compartió una fotografía y un video inédito en donde aparece El Príncipe de la Canción junto a su hija, a quien le agradece por “haberse sacrificado” para cuidar al intérprete.
“Ha pasado un mes desde la muerte de tu padre José José. He estado recordando el tiempo que estuvo con nosotros. Estaba feliz, disfrutaba de tu compañía, sus ojos se iluminaban cada vez que te encontraba en la habitación, su sonrisa era una prueba de que lo amaba y desbordaba amor por usted. “Este último mes ha sido uno de los más difíciles de nuestras vidas. Pasamos por un huracán de emociones que no te permitía llorar a tus padres de la forma que te hubiera gustado. Desearía haber cambiado eso”, comenzó.
En una fotografía se ve a José José sonriendo a la cámara y el mensaje continúa con un agradecimiento a la hija menor del cantante. “Admiro tu determinación para cuidar a alguien que lo necesita, honrarlo independientemente de las consecuencias que puedan surgir para ti. Espero sinceramente que alguien se preocupe por ti de la misma manera. “Nadie sabe el sacrificio que se necesitó para estar allí por tu padre mejor que yo. Gracias por amarlo, por cuidarlo. Gracias por darle la paz que siempre quiso alejarse del caos que puede ser esta vida. Gracias por enfocarse en su bienestar. Fui testigo del amor que tenías por él a diario, un amor implacable. En nombre de todos los que conocemos todo el bien que hiciste por él, ¡gracias!”, compartió en Instagram.
It has been one month since the passing of your father @josejoseoficial . I have been looking back at the time he was with us. He was happy, he enjoyed your company, his eyes lit up every time you entered the room, his smile was proof that he loved you and was overflowing of love for you. This last month has been one of the toughest months in our lives. We went through a hurricane of emotions that didn’t allow you to mourn your fathers passing the way you would have liked to. I wish I could’ve changed that. I thank the many family members and friends that were there for us in those moments of weakness, those moments that felt like the world was on our shoulders and helped us carry that weight. There were those on the other end who did the opposite, and even though you were bullied by those family members, friends, the media, and the people, you held your ground to the best of your abilities. I don’t judge anyone, I understand perfectly well that we all react completely different to emotions and stressful situations. We are all entitled to our way of being. I understand that. @sari_oficial I admire your determination to take care of someone in need, to honor them regardless of what consequences might rise toward you. I sincerely hope someone will care for you the same way. No one knows the sacrifice it took to be there for your father better than I do. I Thank you for loving him, for looking out for him. Thank you for giving him the peace he always wanted away from the chaos that this life can be. Thank you for focusing on his well being. I witnessed the love you had for him on daily basis, a relentless love. On behalf of all of us who know all the good you did for him, THANK YOU!