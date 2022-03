Motoristas asaltan popular restaurante dominicano en Washington Heights

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/6/22 at approx. 8:15 PM, inside 512 W 207 St @NYPD34PCT Manhattan. One suspect used a gun to take the victim's property while the other suspect was a lookout. The two fled on a blue 2-wheel vehicle. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/f96z4QNW5g