Hombre mata a un indigente de varios disparos e hiere a otro en Nueva York

WANTED For a Homicide/Assault:On Saturday March 12, 2022 at approx.. 5:00 A.M. and 4:56 P.M. in the confines of the @nypd1stpct and @nypd5pct a unknown individual shot a 38 year old homeless man causing injury, same individual also shot a unknown homeless male causing his death. pic.twitter.com/QEFBZp0NfL