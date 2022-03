Dominicano fue atropellado por un carro que hacia piruetas en NY

WANTED for LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT: On 3/19/22 at approx 12:01 AM, in the vicinity of Vandam St & Greenwich ST in Manhattan, the suspect drove over a 23-year-old man as he fell to roadway. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/mgGezAFW2B