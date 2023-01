Biden llega a la frontera con México para su primera visita como presidente de EEUU

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2023/01/08/crop-w1439-h960-336p887-preview-1-18b0afaa.jpg

US President Joe Biden speaks with US Customs and Border Protection police on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the US in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. Biden went to the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, visiting an El Paso, Texas entry point at the center of debates over illegal immigration and smuggling. (AP)