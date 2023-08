La Guardia Costera de EE.UU. repatria a un grupo de 40 personas a República Dominicana

#BREAKING @USCG crews transferred 40 people to the @ArmadaRepDom for repatriation, Monday, following migrant vessel interdictions conducted by USCG and @CBPAMO crews near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. @EmbajadaUSAenRD#DontTakeToTheSea #NoTeArriesgues #Partnerships @USBPChiefRMY pic.twitter.com/UNxMMWn11N