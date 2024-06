Policía de Nueva York ofrece recompensa por sospechoso de violar niña en parque de Queens

REWARD of up to $10,000 for information regarding this rape incident:



WANTED for RAPE: On 6/13/24 at 3:30 PM, inside of Kissena Park in the vicinity of Colden St & Kalmia Ave, a male displayed a knife & forced a 13-year-male & 13-year-old female into a wooded area. He then... https://t.co/4RlqNitnlU pic.twitter.com/ILbsGWzmkS