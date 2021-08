$!Espaillat y otros congresistas piden renuncia de Cuomo o solicitarán un juicio político para destituirlo

Today's report is deeply disturbing. For the good of New York, Governor Cuomo must resign.



My statement with @RepAOC, @RepMondaire, @RepBowman, @NydiaVelazquez, @RepMaloney, @RepRitchie, @RepYvetteClarke, @RepGraceMeng, @RepEspaillat, @RepBrianHiggins, and @RepKathleenRice. pic.twitter.com/pqu3VvQGRD