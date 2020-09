México: Bellas Artes reabre a lo grande con Modigliani

A museum guard stands next to a painting by Suzanne Valadon during the 'El Paris de Modigliani y sus Contemporáneos' or The Paris of Modigliani and his contemporaries exhibit at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The museum opens its doors for the first time since the new coronavirus pandemic lockdown with the exhibit of the early 20th century Italian Jewish painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani and his fellow artists.