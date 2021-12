$!Policía de NY publica video de asesinato de joven dominicano en El Bronx

??WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 12/5/21, at 10:16 PM, near E 172 St & Townsend Ave in the Bronx, a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. Three suspects then fired several shots at the car, killing one person & injuring another. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZfIUNlMw2m