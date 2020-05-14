Uplifting idea: Cranes reunite families in corona crisis

Something he saw as he drove to work one morning gave Tristan Van den Bosch an uplifting idea.

“I saw a man shouting at his mother,” said Van den Bosch.

Not unusual — except that the man was on the ground and his mother was three stories up. She was, like many seniors, locked down in a care home to avoid the COVID-19 virus. But as days have turned to weeks and months, families like this one have struggled.

“We can help this man!” Van den Bosch thought.

As operations manager at Group-f, a cleaning and maintenance company, Van der Bosch had a problem. The pandemic had reduced business to a trickle, leaving many of his cranes standing idle in the depot.

Why not use those cranes to lift people, so they can see relatives on the upper floors of homes for the aged?

Since then, Van den Bosch has been driving his cranes to homes in several towns across Belgium. A platform carries families to their relatives’ windows. A daughter or grandson waves, and worries vanish from faces creased by age. No internet connection does as well.

Eve Putseys didn’t quite know what to expect as she was lifted up to see her 88-year-old aunt, Suzanne, at the La Cambre care home on the outskirts of Brussels.