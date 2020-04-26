$!Why there isn’t a one-size-fits-all plan for states to reopen their economies

By Hilary Godwin, University of Washington (THE CONVERSATION) Editor’s Note: In this Q&A, Hilary Godwin, dean of the University of Washington School of Public Health, explains why reopening the economy will vary state to state and what states need to consider. Governors are walking a tightrope as they try to figure out how to safely ease off social distancing restrictions and restart their economies without triggering a new surge in coronavirus cases. Do they start allowing businesses like restaurants, theaters and hair salons to reopen, as Georgia plans to do by Monday despite more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases there so far and opposition from several mayors? Is it OK to reopen beaches and stores, like South Carolina did this week? Or do they take a more cautious approach, as Massachusetts is doing by keeping schools closed through the end of the school year? These decisions aren’t simple. How and when states reopen their economies will look different from one state to the next state depending, in part, on where that state is in the trajectory of its coronavirus illnesses. Can states start reopening without triggering a new COVID-19 surge? At this point, we expect to see some rise in cases when economic and social activities restart. We don’t want to wait until there is no chance that would happen – people would literally go stir-crazy in their homes and it would decimate the economy. What we want is to be confident that we have the capacity to identify coronavirus cases quickly and control the spread through contact tracing and isolation when we see them start to emerge again.

Can every state just follow the White House plan? Under our country’s federalist system, protection of public health and safety is reserved to the state, so it is up to each governor to choose a path forward. The White House’s plan provides a helpful starting point by offering a least restrictive path, but it suggests removing restrictions much more quickly than many public health people feel comfortable with. For example, one trigger for the first phase of lifting restrictions is a downward trajectory, with 14 days of decreasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases. At that point, the White House plan says there can be large gatherings including at sports events and movie theaters, provided social distancing is followed. Washington state has probably met that two-week threshold, but don’t expect Washington to allow large gatherings soon. Statistically, the chance of someone asymptomatic and infectious being at one of those gatherings and exposing a large number of people is pretty high. That’s a risk many states aren’t going to take. A number of different models, including by researchers at Harvard Chan School of Public Health and Kathryn Peebles at the University of Washington, have suggested that you need to wait longer than just seeing 14 days of a downward trajectory to be confident you wouldn’t get a large resurgence of cases. That could mean three or four weeks – I’m not saying months and months and months. But 14 days seems really short based on what I’ve seen of the coronavirus case curves and where most places are on that trajectory.