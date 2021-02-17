Cardi B: "Yo no hago música solo para TikTok"

Cardi B nunca escapa a las polémicas. Contestataria como es, ante cada rumor siente la necesidad de salir a aclararlo o responder al respecto. Y ahora se refirió a sus canciones. Es que Cardi B se ha referido a los comentarios que sugieren que sus canciones se inspiran en retos virales de bailes.
"Nunca forcé ningún reto. Nunca ofrecí dinero para algún reto, nunca he publicitado ninguno, nunca dije 'hey chicos, hagan un reto con mi canción'. La gente lo hace porque quiere, así que no me involucren con esa porquería. Les pagaré si me demuestran que he dicho algo así alguna vez", aseguró ante un comentario en Twitter.
It wasn’t me who started the wap challenge.I didn’t even knew how to the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place .How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 8, 2021
"Yo no fui la que inició el Wap Challenge. Ni siquiera supe como hacerlo, como bailar, por eso es que nunca hice el reto en primer lugar. Las canciones se convierten en retos porque la gente genuinamente quiere bailarlas", agregó Cardi B.
Up, el nuevo sencillo de Cardi B ya tiene más de 29 millones de reproducciones sólo en YouTube. ¿Cuánto crees que tardará en convertirse en un nuevo reto viral?