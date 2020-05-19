$!Is the pandemic dividing us more as a society?

Yes and no. It's circumstantial, and technology is saving us.

Says professor Laurence Basirico, Ph.D. Chair of Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Elon University of North Carolina.

The answer might be confusing, but he explains that yes, on one hand, we have become more separated due to “social distancing”, a term not appropriate for its description -should be “physical distancing”-, but on the other, we have connected in many different ways.

“For some, yes, it is social distancing because they have cut off many contacts. But the idea behind six feet and wearing masks, and so on, does not necessarily limit social distancing. In fact, in many ways, it promotes social closeness”, he says.

There are too many circumstances to specifically explain this apparent contradiction, but what it means is that, even though we have to keep our distance, we are more open to help and to connect with others. There is a sense of collectiveness.

“We are fighting a common enemy. Just as if it were a war or a terrorist attack. We have reached out to people that we haven’t spoken to in years. We have Zoom conversations. In many ways, these meetings are better attended than before, because we feel a sense of obligation to participate, whereas before, we often relied on the bystander effect”, explains the professor.