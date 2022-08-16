Compartir
Jill Biden
Jill Biden

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday

    Expandir imagen
    Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
    FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP)

    First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday.

    She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

    Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

