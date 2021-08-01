Barshim y Tamberi oro compartido en altura con 2,37

Tokio, 1 ago (EFE).- El catarí Mutaz Essa Barshim y el italiano Gianmarco Tamberi compartirán el peldaño más alto del podio tras conseguir, al alimón, la medalla de oro olímpica de altura con una marca de 2,37 si un solo fallo anterior, antes de fallar los dos cobre 2,39.

Con la misma marca que ellos, pero con un salto nulo en 2,19, la primera altura que intentaba, el bielorruso Maksim Nedasekau hubo de contentarse con la medalla de bronce.

Con sendas medallas de plata en Londres 2012 y Río 2016, Barshim, el mejor saltador de altura desde los tiempos del cubano Javier Sotomayor, con 11 saltos por encima de los 2,40 metros desde 2013, buscaba en Tokio, con 30 años, su primer oro después de haber sido dos veces campeón del mundo.

El catarí, segundo en la lista de todos los tiempos con 2,43, había superado la rotura de ligamentos en el tobillo que sufrió el 2 de julio de 2018 en el Memorial Gyulai de Szekesfehervar (Hungría), cuando estuvo a punto de batir el récord mundial con el listón, que rozó ligeramente en su primer intento, situado en 2,46.

En su tercera tentativa contra el récord sufrió la lesión que le tuvo casi un año inactivo, pero regresó a tiempo para proclamarse campeón mundial en si tierra (Doha 2019).

Este año sólo había competido cuatro veces pero ha logrado estar a punto en el momento preciso, para compartir los máximos honores con otro 'resucitado' después de una grave lesión, Gianmarco Tamberi. EFE

jad

But a number of other stars are ready to challenge him for the title in Tokyo. Authorised neutral athletes Ilya Ivanyuk and Mikhail Akimenko, plus Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi will be among them, while rising US star JuVaughn Harrison will also look to make an impact as he juggles this event with competing in the long jump.

Seeking a strong performance on home soil will be Naoto Tobe, who cleared his PB of 2.35m indoors in 2019.

Ivanyuk topped a then-PB of 2.35m in Doha to take surprise bronze. This year he kicked off his outdoor season with a 2.37m PB on 17 May and followed up with Wanda Diamond League victories in Doha and Rome. His only off night came in his last competition, where he topped just 2.25m in Monaco on an evening when most jumpers seemed to struggle.

Nedasekau, who finished fourth in Doha at just 21, is a much-improved jumper two years later. He had a particularly strong indoor season, capped by a 2.37m national indoor record to take the European indoor title. He equalled that mark outdoors in Szekesfehervar on 6 July, another national record.

Rising US star JuVaughn Harrison will also attract considerable attention, given the 22-year-old's penchant for high level high jump/long jump double victories in 2021. The Alabama native won both titles at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships, the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships and, incredibly, at the US Olympic Trials last month where he topped 2.33m in the high jump and sailed a lifetime best of 8.47m in the long jump. That made him the first US athlete to qualify for both events since the legendary Jim Thorpe in 1912. His 2.36m PB leap at the SEC championships has him third on the world list at the moment, so, Harrison figures, why not continue his extraordinary double duty in Tokyo?

His busy four-day schedule kicks off with high jump qualifying on Friday morning (30) then continues with long jump qualifying on Saturday evening (31) followed by the high jump final on Sunday night (1) and long jump final on Monday morning, 15 hours and 10 minutes later.