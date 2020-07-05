Redacción deportes, 5 jul (EFE).- Clasificación del Gran Premio de Austria, el primero del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que ganó este domingo, en el Red Bull Ring, el finlandés Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes):
- GP de Austria, 71 vueltas, 306,452 kms.:
.1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1h30:55,739
.2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) a 2,700
.3. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) a 5,491
.4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) a 5,689 +
.5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren) a 8,903
.6. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point) a 15,092 +
.7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) a 16,682
.8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) a 17,456
.9. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) a 21,146
10. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) a 24,545
11. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) a 31,650
12. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/AlphaTauri) a 2 VUELTAS
13. Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) a 4 VUELTAS
-----------
RETIRADOS VUELTA
==========================================================
. . Kimi Raikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) . 53
. . George Russell (GBR/Williams) . 49
. . Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) . 49
. . Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) . 24
. . Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) . 20
. . Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) . 17
. . Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) . 11
- Vuelta rápida: Lando Norris, en la 71: 1:07,475.
- Próxima carrera: Gran Premio de Estiria, en el Red Bull Ring,
el 12 de julio.
+ Sancionados con 5 segundos de penalización. EFE