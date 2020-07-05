Internacional

Clasificación del Gran Premio de Austria

EFE -

Redacción deportes, 5 jul (EFE).- Clasificación del Gran Premio de Austria, el primero del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que ganó este domingo, en el Red Bull Ring, el finlandés Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes):

- GP de Austria, 71 vueltas, 306,452 kms.:

.1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1h30:55,739

.2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) a 2,700

.3. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) a 5,491

.4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) a 5,689 +

.5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren) a 8,903

.6. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point) a 15,092 +

.7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) a 16,682

.8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) a 17,456

.9. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) a 21,146

10. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) a 24,545

11. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) a 31,650

12. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/AlphaTauri) a 2 VUELTAS

13. Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) a 4 VUELTAS

-----------

RETIRADOS VUELTA

==========================================================

. . Kimi Raikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) . 53

. . George Russell (GBR/Williams) . 49

. . Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) . 49

. . Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) . 24

. . Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) . 20

. . Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) . 17

. . Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) . 11

- Vuelta rápida: Lando Norris, en la 71: 1:07,475.

- Próxima carrera: Gran Premio de Estiria, en el Red Bull Ring,

el 12 de julio.

+ Sancionados con 5 segundos de penalización. EFE

