Internacional

Clasificación del Gran Premio de Baréin

EFE -

Redacción deportes, 29 nov (EFE).- Clasificación del Gran Premio de Barein, el decimoquinto del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputó este domingo en el circuito de Sakhir;

- GP de Baréin, 57 vueltas (308,2 kms.):

.1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1h34:01.829

.2. Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) a 1.254

.3. Alexander Albon (TAI/Red Bull) a 8.005

.4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) a 11.337

.5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren) a 11.787

.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) a 11.942

.7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) a 19.368

.8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) a 19.680

.9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) a 22.803

10. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) a UNA VUELTA

11. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri) a UNA VUELTA

12. George Russell (GBR/Williams) a UNA VUELTA

13. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) a UNA VUELTA

14. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) a UNA VUELTA

15. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) a UNA VUELTA

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) a UNA VUELTA

17. Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) a UNA VUELTA

--------------

RETIRADOS VUELTA

========== ======

. . Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point) 54

. . Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) .3

. . Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) .1

- Vuelta rápida: Verstappen

- Próxima carrera: Gran Premio de Sakhir, el 6 de diciembre. EFE

20201129 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

Deportes

+ Leídas