Clasificación del Gran Premio de Baréin

Redacción deportes, 29 nov (EFE).- Clasificación del Gran Premio de Barein, el decimoquinto del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, que se disputó este domingo en el circuito de Sakhir;
- GP de Baréin, 57 vueltas (308,2 kms.):
.1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1h34:01.829
.2. Max Verstappen (HOL/Red Bull) a 1.254
.3. Alexander Albon (TAI/Red Bull) a 8.005
.4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) a 11.337
.5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren) a 11.787
.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) a 11.942
.7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) a 19.368
.8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) a 19.680
.9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) a 22.803
10. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) a UNA VUELTA
11. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri) a UNA VUELTA
12. George Russell (GBR/Williams) a UNA VUELTA
13. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) a UNA VUELTA
14. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) a UNA VUELTA
15. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) a UNA VUELTA
16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo) a UNA VUELTA
17. Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) a UNA VUELTA
--------------
RETIRADOS VUELTA
========== ======
. . Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point) 54
. . Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) .3
. . Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) .1
- Vuelta rápida: Verstappen
- Próxima carrera: Gran Premio de Sakhir, el 6 de diciembre. EFE